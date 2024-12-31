“My New Year's resolution is to dedicate more time to wellness for myself and others. I feel we all need solace, peace of mind and community and if I could provide that for others I would be so grateful!” -Nicole Peredo, Owner/Founder, ARTime Barro

"My resolution is to take even more short trips around Santa Monica without a car, both for work and with my family. Whether riding a bike or fully electric Big Blue Bus, we have so many reliable, safe, and sustainable car-free options here - and they’re all a lot more fun than driving! I'm also excited to support Santa Monica's ongoing work to enhance safety for pedestrians, transit riders, and everyone who uses our roads." -Anuj Gupta, Director, Santa Monica Department of Transportation

“My resolution is inspired by the kids Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica serves. I’m committing to bringing a sense of play to our work, mirroring the infectious energy of our members! Our Clubs are safe, consistent, empowering places - but they are also FUN, and I want to find even more joy in our mission as we serve more kids in 2025.” -Brynja Seagren, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica

“Our resolutions are to continue to build community in Santa Monica and also to spend more time in Clover Park with our daughters. We also want to try more of the amazing restaurants in our community and have been wanting to try Citrin and Mélisse.” -Dr. Jose Ortiz & Jodie Laczko, Alinea Orthodontics

“I resolve to talk to my husband, instead of texting him. Especially when he’s in the room. I also resolve to do all I can to assure that the magic of live theatre continues to brighten and enrich the lives of everyone in our community and in our world.” -Evelyn Rudie, Co-Artistic Director, Santa Monica Playhouse

“The work at Will Rogers Learning Community is not just about academics - it's about nurturing a space where every student feels seen, heard, and valued. In the spirit of this, I resolve to encourage each of us, as community members, educators and parents, to actively build relationships that help create a school culture centered around a sense of belonging and joy.” -Lila Daruty, Principal, Will Rogers Learning Community

“While I don’t have any huge changes on the horizon for the new year, I do resolve to continue on the path that I have paved during the powerful year that is coming to a close: more opportunities to share poetry with the good people of our community, continued health and healing, hard laughter and deep listening with my beloveds. Here’s hoping 2025 brings all of us every beautiful thing that we need to continue thriving and shining in Santa Monica! Here we go!” -Anne Carmack, Santa Monica Poet Laureate

"As I step into the New Year as the Mayor of Santa Monica, my resolutions are deeply personal and community-focused. Having recently battled breast cancer, faced the loss of my father and continue to struggle as a small business owner, I am committed to fostering resilience and compassion within our community. I am to prioritize health and well-being, both personally and for the residents of Santa Monica, while also striving to create a supportive environment that honors all resident voices, fosters a comeback within our business community and a let’s work together attitude from the Dias to address the needs of our community." -Lana Negrete, Santa Monica Mayor

"I want to be kinder to myself and grant myself the same grace I extend to others. I also want to work on acknowledging and recognizing my achievements, celebrating as they happen and not letting the moment pass me by without taking the time to pause and reflect on my success." -Elizabeth Noble, Chair, Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation

"I think my goal for next year is to stay focused and positive and not to let any negativity that comes my way knock me off my game." -Nikima Newsome, City Clerk

"I want to spend more time outside with Hudson, my dog, this year. I feel like during the campaign I missed out on some fun moments of his life and he only has so many years with us! He's such a caring and protective creature who always wants to play and is a bundle of energy; he truly embodies the notion of 'man's best friend.’” -Councilmember Dan Hall

"Our resolution is to host Outlandish creator events at the Promenade, launch live offline shopping experiences, and transform Santa Monica into a premier influencer hotspot!" -William August, CEO, Outlandish

“In 2025, I hope more young students can learn about science. I hope we can expand early access to science through our PS Science program to more schools, in Santa Monica and throughout Southern California. Science education is so important to our children’s futures, and unfortunately most elementary school students don’t receive enough STEM learning because California doesn’t test science scores until fifth grade. We feel like we’re making a real difference in the community, but we need help to continue to grow.” -Julie Olds, Executive Director, PS Science

“As a new year arrives, I’m thinking about small and large ways we can all make a difference in 2025. Beyond our personal lives and businesses, how are we making a difference in our community? My personal resolution for 2025 is to deepen my connection with the nonprofit organizations I work with, whether by contributing resources or volunteering my time.” -Rob Solomon, President, BLT Enterprises

"In the New Year, I'm looking forward to continued enthusiastic community engagement and planning for Santa Monica's 'Great Park' as we advance towards the Airport's closure in 2028. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity - frankly our last and only opportunity - to secure sufficient park and recreation space for generations to come, especially as the rapid build-out and densification of Santa Monica and the Westside inexorably marches forward." -Steven Johnson, Santa Monica Recreation & Parks Commission

"As we welcome the new year, I’m reflecting on how travel has always inspired me to create meaningful experiences for our guests. My resolution is to continue fostering sustainability at Shore Hotel, Ocean View Hotel, and Santa Monica Hotel, while deepening our connection with the Santa Monica community. This year, I’m also committed to supporting local initiatives and drawing inspiration from my travels to bring fresh ideas to our hotels, ensuring every guest feels at home in this beautiful city. I’m especially proud to kick off the year with the opening of Shoreside, our new coastal-inspired restaurant at Shore Hotel, which represents our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for both locals and visitors." -Jon Farzam, Chief Executive Officer, Shore Hotel | Santa Monica Hotel | Ocean View Hotel

"I’m looking forward to many things in the new year and have great hope for the future of this wonderful city. Although I’m not one to make New Year’s resolutions, I have set my intentions for the new year to be kinder to others, to learn something new every day, and try to read more books. I want to also wish everyone in Santa Monica a warm and happy holiday season and look forward to a bright 2025." -Natalya Zernitskaya, Santa Monica City Councilmember

“My resolution would be to shop at the farmers market more!” -Sabrina Ironside, Co-Owner/President, The Gourmandise School

"One of my New Year's Resolutions for Elemental Music is to continue strengthening our community engagement. Now that we have our own campus, we would love to host more events, workshops, and performances that bring together families, local musicians, and supporters to celebrate all the ways that music can connect us!" -Josephine Moerschel, Executive & Artistic Director, Elemental Music

“Personally, it’s releasing control a little bit. I definitely have a bit of a hard time doing that, and I very much kind of do a lot of things myself. We’ve been open now for almost five months, and I have a really, really strong team behind me, so releasing the reins a little bit and just letting people take on more, or just trusting people to help support me a little bit more.” -Paige Gilson, Owner, Pvolve Santa Monica