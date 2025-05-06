Monsignor Lloyd Torgerson Pastor celebrates 60 years of priesthood over the weekend with half of that spent at Monica’s Church. Torgerson is a Los Angeles native ordained in 1965. After serving at Holy Trinity in San Pedro and earning a Masters from Fordham, he directed Youth Ministry for 11 years and Religious Education for the LA Archdiocese until 1987. Has been at St. Monica for 30 years, serving as pastor for 25 years. Currently he serves on the Santa Monica Boys' and Girls' Club board and as Vicar for Ministerial Formation. He enjoys early morning bike rides and golf.