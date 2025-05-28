Marina del Rey will mark its 60th anniversary with a free community celebration featuring music, art and cultural performances at the waterfront Saturday.

The "Marina Culture Jam" event, scheduled from 11am to 4pm at Burton Chace Park, aims to welcome residents from across Los Angeles County to participate in the coastal community's milestone celebration.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, in partnership with The Music Center and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, organized the festival as part of a year-long recognition of the Marina's anniversary.

"For 60 years, Marina del Rey has been a harbor for connection, commerce, and appreciation of the natural beauty and marine life that define our coast," said Supervisor Mitchell, who represents Marina del Rey in Los Angeles County's Second District. "Our year-long celebration of this milestone is about uplifting our vibrant Marina del Rey community and welcoming residents from across LA County to be part of its bright future. I'm proud to be part of this celebration and to help ensure a Marina del Rey for all to enjoy for years to come."

The family-friendly event will showcase internationally recognized performers, including TAIKOPROJECT, a Japanese-American taiko drumming ensemble, and INCA, the Peruvian Ensemble known for celebrating Andean heritage through music. Attendees can also participate in interactive drumming sessions with Freedom Drum Circles led by Christopher Ramirez, enjoy live DJ sets, and engage with various art stations throughout the park.

Performances are scheduled for 11am and 3pm, with drum circles at noon and 1 p.m. The celebration will also include historic harbor tours providing insights into the Marina's six-decade evolution. Special $1 WaterBus rides will be available, allowing visitors to experience the harbor from the water at a nominal cost.

The event emphasizes inclusivity through the county's "Marina del Rey for All" initiative, which aims to make the waterfront destination accessible to diverse communities across Los Angeles.

"We want families from Boyle Heights, South LA, the San Fernando Valley, and beyond to know: Marina del Rey belongs to you, too," said DBH Division Chief Catrina Love. "Culture Jam brings diverse communities together by expanding access so everyone can create lasting memories in LA's Marina."

Marina del Rey, which opened in 1965, has transformed from a largely undeveloped coastal wetland into one of the world's largest man-made small craft harbors. The waterfront community now features restaurants, hotels, residential developments and recreational facilities alongside its approximately 4,300 boat slips.

The Marina serves as a cornerstone of Los Angeles tourism, generating $638 million in economic impact in 2024 alone and supporting over 4,000 jobs in the local tourism industry. Its unique blend of waterfront recreation, serene resort atmosphere, and proximity to LAX, Venice, and Santa Monica make it both a destination and a relaxing escape from the city.

"Marina del Rey embodies the spirit of Southern California living—It's truly where LA comes to play!" said Kat Jacob. "The Marina's waterfront promenades, boating culture, and diverse community events create a sense of place that's distinctly LA: laid-back yet dynamic, welcoming to all, and always connected to the water."

The biggest draws have always been water-related activities and the lifestyle they inspire. People flock to Marina del Rey for sailing, boating, and water sports, as well as for its picturesque sunsets, waterfront dining, and lively events.

"First-time visitors are often wowed by the Marina's 'hidden gem' quality," Jacob said. "Many are surprised to find such a tranquil, resort-like setting so close to the heart of Los Angeles."

Beyond the anniversary celebration, Marina del Rey offers year-round activities including paddleboarding, kayaking, sailing lessons, dining cruises, jet skiing, parasailing, deep-sea fishing and sunset cruises. On land, visitors can enjoy scenic bike rides on the 22-mile Marvin Braude coastal trail, shopping at waterfront plazas, and live music at local restaurants.

Marina Culture Jam kicks off the summer's series of free community events designed to invite all L.A. County residents to explore the coastal destination through various cultural experiences.

Event parking will be available at county lots surrounding Burton Chace Park, though public transportation is encouraged due to expected high attendance. More information is available at beaches.lacounty.gov/marinaculturejam.