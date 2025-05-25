Los Angeles County Seeks Public Input on Governance Through Online Survey

Los Angeles County is inviting residents to share their thoughts on local governance through a new online survey launched this month.

The anonymous questionnaire asks participants about their views on how the county manages public resources, delivers services, develops policies and engages with communities.

Officials estimate the survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and stress that individual responses will remain confidential. All residents of Los Angeles County are encouraged to participate and share the survey link with others.

The county has made the survey accessible in all 14 threshold languages to ensure widespread participation across diverse communities.

Residents interested in providing feedback can access the survey at https://www.research.net/r/LAGovernance25.

Edited by SMDP Staff