In Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Lana Negrete proclaimed February once again as Black History Month with a theme this year of “African Americans and labor.”

“Here in Santa Monica, we want to acknowledge the contributions of black people who have contributed to the improvement of working conditions, equitable treatment and access to higher wages and positions throughout the city and across the nation,” she said.

“2025 also marks the 100th anniversary of the first major black union, the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters & Maids, created by A. Philip Randolph in 1925. Santa Monica staff Black History Month committee has gathered engaging in educational community events in partnership with local businesses, community organizations, schools and city departments, including the Santa Monica Public Library and the staff at Virginia Avenue Park.”

Negrete introduced Brandi Lockhart, Housing Specialist at the City of Santa Monica, co-lead of the Black History Month committee and City employee for more than 11 years.

“In addition to the theme of African Americans in labor, 2025 Black History Month events focus on education and advocacy against workplace discrimination. As a city, we continue to fight for diversity, equity and inclusion in a changing world that seeks to be divisive with terms like black jobs,” Lockhart said, adding, “We must remember that the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution had lasting effects and benefits, not only for African Americans, but other marginalized groups in the United States as well.”

According to Lockhart, the list of events for 2025 includes: February 1 at the Main Library, there will be a screening of “Wade in The Water: A Journey into Black Surfing and Aquatic Culture.” Starting February 3, you can stop at the library and pick up a “take and make kit” about Garrett Morgan, inventor, businessman and community leader. February 11, in City Hall, there will be an artwork unveiling with local artist Gary Tyler. February 15, there's going to be a Mental Health and Wellness Fair by the Santa Monica Black Empowerment Association in partnership with the LA County Department of Mental Health.

Moreover, the Black History Greens Festival will be at Virginia Avenue Park, in partnership with black Santa Monica Community Group, on February 22 this year. On Sunday, February 23, on the Third Street Promenade there will be uplifting dance performances and on February 27, there will be a panel discussion at the Annenberg community beach house. There will also be a career and resource fair at Miles Memorial Playhouse, but the date has not yet been confirmed. All of this information and more will be available when the santamonica.com/black-history-month/ website is updated with 2025 events.

Lockhart then introduced Lisa Diane Wedgeworth, an African-American visual artist, curator, and writer. Her work encompasses abstract painting, video, and performance works. She has been a teaching artist at several Los Angeles-area museums, including the California African American Museum, the Craft and Folk Art Museum, and LACMA.

“Whereas, with remarkable courage, black Americans migrated from the Jim Crow South in the 1880s many making their way to California and establishing new lives in Santa Monica, seeking freedom, independence and the opportunity to build prosperous futures. And whereas, with great respect, we commend the resilience and strength of black Santa Monicans and to build thriving communities for their families, labor diligently in domestic professional and service sectors and cultivated a bright, vibrant resort area with businesses that serve both locals and visitors in pursuit of quality recreation and services. And whereas with honesty, we recognize the use of restrictive covenants, the harmful demolition of property and the discriminatory practice of redlining as injustices against black families and businesses. And we pledge to fall straight in Santa Monica, where black people of the African diaspora are actively included in community development and decision making.

“And whereas with reverence, we honor the legacy of individuals such as Louis Green, Vernon, Brunson, Gilbert McCarroll, Silas White, Dr Marcus O. Tucker – first black doctor at Santa Monica – Hilliard Lawson, Phil Terry, Dr Alfred T Quinn – the first black professor at Santa Monica City College – Lloyd Allen, Laverne Ross and Nat Trives – the first black mayor – along with countless other black Santa Monicans both past and present, their activism, creativity, investment, leadership and vision paved the way for future generations to pursue their wildest dreams and highest aspirations. And whereas whole heartedly, we acknowledge the legacy of black Santa Monicans as a vital and essential part of Santa Monica history for the contributions of every individual, regardless of ethnicity, race, gender, country of origin, spoken language, social economic status or political beliefs form the diverse and vibrant foundation on which Santa Monica thrives.”

Negrete finished the proceedings, by adding, “On behalf of the members of the City Council, I do hereby proclaim the month of February 2025 as Black History Month in the City of Santa Monica, and invite all residents to come together in this observance, honoring and celebrating the influence and impact of black Santa Monica.”