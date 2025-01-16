WEEKLY HEADLINE: Around Town: Comedy NIghts, Do Training, & More

SUB HEAD: SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes multiple comedy shows, community dog training classes, a family paint party, and much more!

Improv Show at Lula's: "Grab dinner & margaritas and enjoy the hysterical, completely made-up-on-the-spot comedy show based on YOUR suggestions!" Thursday, Jan. 16, 7 - 9:00pm @ Lula Cocina Mexicana, 2720 Main St.https://www.eventbrite.com/e/improv-show-at-lulas-tickets-1091233070489

DJ Swiftie: DJ Swiftie is the ultimate curator of a Taylor Swift-themed experience, spinning all your favorite T-Swift hits alongside high-energy pop, electronic, and dance beats. Friday, Jan. 17, 11:00p.m., The Venice West, 1717 Lincoln Blvd. https://www.ticketweb.com/event/dj-swiftie-the-venice-west-tickets/13661334

Community Dog Training Classes: People's Dog Training™, a Love At First Sit® program, offers Community Dog Training Classes on Saturdays at Virginia Ave Park in Santa Monica. Class fee is $5.00, then Pay-What-You-Can after that, with class proceeds are donated to charity. Saturday, Jan. 18, 12:00p.m., Virginia Ave Park 2200 Virginia Ave.https://peoplesdogtraining.com/community-training

Family Paint Party: Unleash your inner artist and create a beautiful painting with the step-by-step guidance and expertise of local artists Auburn and Tila. Saturday, Jan. 18, 7:30 - 9:15p.m., Hotel MdR 13480 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-paint-party-tickets-1109976281939

Sunday Tasting at Ester's Wine Shop & Bar: There are new themes every week, curated by Sommelier Randall Middleton. Enjoy a flight for $25/person, which includes a mini cheese pairing and link to a video of our team telling stories about the lineup. Sunday, Jan. 19, 12:00 - 9:00p.m., 1314 7th St. https://www.downtownsm.com/events-calendar/8482/sunday-tasting-at-esters-wine-shop-and-bar

Bryan Callen Comedy Show: The actor, comic and podcaster is preparing for the release of his latest one hour special called “Never Grow Up.” 2 Shows: 6:00p.m. and 8:00p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, The Venice West, 1717 Lincoln Blvd. https://www.ticketweb.com/event/bryan-callen-early-show-the-venice-west-tickets/14123963

ONGOING:Ice @ Santa Monica (until 1/20); “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience

What to Eat & Drink?

Pacific Catch Opening: The Bay Area based mini-chain focuses on “fresh, sustainable seafood and Pacific Rim-inspired flavors” with dishes like ceviche, poke, sushi, tacos, burgers, bowls, and Fresh Catch plates. The beverage program exudes a tiki cocktail essence, with a variety of non-alcoholic drinks also available. 120 Wilshire Blvd.https://pacificcatch.com/locations/santa-monica/

Further Afield:Kingdom Day Parade: "World's Largest & Longest Running Life Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King" Saturday, Jan. 18, 10:00a.m., Martin Luther King Blvd. near Crenshaw Blvd. https://kingdomdayparade.org

Looking Ahead: Dine LA Restaurant Week (1/24 - 2/7);Frieze LA Art Fair (2/20-23)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Comedy NIghts, Do Training, & More