Santa Monica’s iconic shoreline is often home to beachcombers plumbing the sandy depths for valuables but the city’s real treasures often lie in its neighborhood businesses and it’s time to select the crown jewels via the annual Most Loved Contest.

Starting February 10, residents and visitors can cast their votes for their favorite businesses in the month-long celebration of local enterprise now in its 12th year.

The contest runs through March 14 and offers businesses in 110 categories ranging from restaurants to auto repair shops the opportunity to showcase how much their customers love their services.

This year, the contest comes as the region recovers from the massive wildfires and organizers said the timing couldn’t be better as it provides a much needed boost to everyone involved. While the businesses themselves benefit from the increased publicity, it’s also a way to showcase the kinds of services everyone needs and to support those who need help right now.

“We're doing a big push also to encourage people to buy gift cards to help support fire victims,” said Santa Monica Economic Director Jennifer Taylor.

She said people are still struggling post-fire but the disruption of not having a permanent place to settle is hard to endure. Supporting them via gift cards is a boon to both the businesses who need customers and the individuals in need of specific items.

Taylor said that the Most Loved contest also offers locals a chance to share their favorite local spots with others and that there are still hidden gems to be discovered in the City, whether it’s a medical specialist you’re newly in need of or a recently opened baker that you’re keen to try out.

\This year's contest introduces technological innovations to make participation easier. Businesses can now generate customized QR codes that pre-fill their information in the voting form, and free window clings with built-in QR codes are available to encourage customer participation.

The voting process, designed to ensure fairness, requires participants to cast votes in at least five categories through a verified email address. "Winning comes down to hundreds of votes, not thousands," said Ross Furukawa, Santa Monica Daily Press Publisher, emphasizing how even small businesses can compete effectively.

Winners receive more than just recognition. They're celebrated at an awards ceremony at Santa Monica Brew Works, where a special Most Loved IPA will be released for the occasion. Winners also receive official city commendations and photo opportunities with the mayor and city council.

The contest has evolved since its 2010 launch by the Buy Local Santa Monica Committee and various business improvement districts. What began as a simple local poll has grown into a comprehensive guide that shapes both resident and tourist experiences throughout the year.

The Most Loved magazine, distributed throughout hotels, businesses, and visitor centers, serves as a trusted guide for authentic Santa Monica experiences.

This year's categories include traditional favorites like "Best Brunch" and "Most Loved Coffee Shop," alongside new additions reflecting the city's evolving business landscape. With over 21,000 businesses in Santa Monica, winning places a business in the top 2% of local establishments.

For participating businesses, the contest offers free publicity and a chance to strengthen community connections. The impact extends beyond the voting period. Previous winners report sustained increases in customer traffic, with the Most Loved designation becoming a trusted marker of quality for both locals and tourists.

Voting opens February 10 at smdp.com/vote. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, followed by the publication of the annual Most Loved magazine.

For more information about participating or voting, For more information and contest rules visit our Business Resource Playbook page (https://smdp.com/most-loved-business-resources/) or email mostloved@smdp.com.