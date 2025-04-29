A new chapter in Santa Monica’s aviation legacy unfolded on Thursday as Sling Pilot Academy officially opened its newest flight training center at Santa Monica Airport, drawing a strong crowd of students, instructors, aviation leaders, and community supporters.

The academy’s expansion marks its fourth location, joining facilities in Torrance, Long Beach, and El Cajon. Its presence at Santa Monica Airport signals not only a strategic investment in the future of aviation, but a reaffirmation of the airport’s vital role in Southern California’s economy and infrastructure.

“This airport is where air travel for the masses began,” said Matt Liknaitzky, co-CEO of Sling Pilot Academy. “We’re proud to continue that legacy by uplifting people’s lives through aviation and creating career pathways for local residents.”

However, despite the significance of a new business opening, no members of the Santa Monica City Council or senior City staff were present.

“I think that’s unfortunate. I think they're missing out on a great event,” said Phil Derner, Western Pacific Regional Director for the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA). “This is about building well-paying careers that are now accessible to a diverse audience. Sling is doing something wonderful here, and it deserves acknowledgment.”

Miles Rogers, Senior Vice President at Archer Aviation, was similarly struck by the lack of official presence. “Effectively, there was no real representation from City Hall,” Rogers said. “It’s disappointing. Sling is offering exactly the kind of innovation Santa Monica needs, cleaner, quieter, more inclusive aviation and they’re doing it the right way.”

Despite the uncertain future of the airport, with federal agreements set to expire in 2028, optimism was the prevailing mood.

“We recognize there’s a group that opposes the airport’s continued existence,” Liknaitzky said. “But we’re here to show the community how aviation uplifts lives, providing local residents with opportunities that are faster, more affordable, and often more lucrative than many traditional college degrees.”

At Sling, students typically transition to flight instructors within two to three years, gaining the necessary hours and experience to secure airline jobs. Starting salaries of $100,000 are common and within five years, pilots can see their earnings climb to $300,000 annually.

“Aviation offers one of the few remaining unicorn career paths,” Liknaitzky said. “It’s transformative for individuals and for the communities they live in.”

The grand opening featured remarks from industry partners including SkyWest Airlines, Eco Aviation, Archer Aviation and NBAA, all praising Sling’s rigorous safety standards, efficient training methods and emphasis on community compatibility.

Aaron Youngs, Manager of the Pilot Pathway Program at SkyWest, emphasized that Sling's graduates consistently exceed expectations. “The pilots we get from Sling are top-notch,” Youngs said. “They are trained on the best equipment and they’re ready to fly from day one.”

Just one of the Sling LSA fixed wing, single engine, two-seater aircraft that the Pilot Academy uses to train young aviation enthusiasts. Credit: Sling Pilot Academy

Liknaitzky also introduced the “Whisper Sling,” a proprietary set of aircraft modifications designed to reduce both noise and emissions. The system includes custom propellers, exhaust silencers and sound-dampening insulation, all engineered to create a smoother, quieter, less intrusive engine tone.

Sling’s Whisper aircraft, built around a lightweight Lycoming engine, is designed for both high efficiency and reduced community impact. With a top speed of 184 knots and a range of more than 1,100 miles, the aircraft consumes just 8.5 gallons of unleaded fuel per hour at cruising speeds, less than half the typical burn rate of legacy training planes.

Equipped with a special Whisper propeller and exhaust silencer, it features a muted, lower-frequency sound signature aimed at reducing noise annoyance for nearby residents. The aircraft’s short takeoff roll and low stall speed also make it especially suited for community airports like Santa Monica.

“We approached the problem not just by reducing decibels, but by lowering the pitch and muting the tone,” Liknaitzky said. “We want people around the airport to notice less noise and more opportunity.”

Environmental sustainability was a recurring theme throughout the day. Scott Burgess, President of the Eco Aviation Foundation, praised Sling’s leadership in advancing cleaner aviation. “There was a real sense of community in that room, a vision for aviation’s future,” Burgess said, adding, “These young pilots are going to contribute to the world in major ways. Sling is setting the right example.”

The growing roster of new businesses at Santa Monica Airport, despite its uncertain future, did not go unnoticed. “It’s peculiar, in a way,” Rogers observed. “Even with the political cloud over the airport, you’re seeing serious investment here. These aren’t pop-up operations, they’re long-term commitments because the people who understand aviation’s future see Santa Monica Airport as essential.”

Burgess agreed, noting that respected voices within the industry continue to push for a future rooted in innovation. “There’s a group that feels there is a sustainable, dynamic future for this airport,” Burgess said, adding, “The people leading that effort, the entrepreneurs, the pilots, the students, they believe in it. And that's what counts.”

Derner stressed the airport’s broader significance. “This airport isn’t just about flying planes. It’s a disaster-relief hub, an economic driver, a career builder,” he said. “Closing it would be a tragic loss, not just for aviation but for the entire city.”

For many, the airport's fate remains closely tied to public awareness. “The citizens of Santa Monica need to understand what’s truly at stake,” Derner added. “Once you close an airport, it’s gone forever. You don’t get it back.”

The event closed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the sense that, for all the challenges ahead, Santa Monica Airport remains a vital and irreplaceable part of the community’s future. “We believe in what aviation can do for communities and individuals,” Liknaitzky said, adding, “And we’re here to stay.”

