The Shore Hotel marked the grand opening of its striking new bar and restaurant this week, unveiling Shoreside, a California-coastal dining concept designed to bring together local flavor, architectural flair and sustainable innovation.

The glamorous launch party drew a who’s who of Santa Monica’s business and civic life, offering guests a first look at the fully reimagined space, which now serves as the centerpiece of the hotel’s ambitious year-long renovation effort.

“Santa Monica has a unique blend of coastal charm and culinary innovation, and we are excited to showcase both through Shoreside,” said Jon Farzam, CEO and co-owner of Shore Hotel. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a space that embodies both warmth and elegance, and we look forward to sharing this new dining experience with our community.”

Shoreside is helmed by Executive Chef Todd Bohak, a Santa Monica native with deep ties to the region’s culinary scene. His pedigree includes time with renowned chefs like Hans Röckenwagner and Nancy Silverton and his approach at Shoreside blends a passion for sustainability with a focus on locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant’s kitchen is now fully electric, featuring induction cooktops, energy-efficient fryers and a ventless turbo hood system designed to reduce emissions and improve air quality in the workspace.

During the renovation, Bohak and his team worked from a makeshift trailer kitchen tucked behind the hotel, a workaround that underscored the scale and complexity of the transformation. “It wasn’t easy,” he said. “But it was worth it.”

The restaurant itself stretches from the interior lobby to an open-air patio, with a floor-to-ceiling glass partition creating a fluid sense of space. Guests can enjoy sweeping ocean views from nearly every seat, including those at the 16-seat L-shaped marble bar, which features wireless phone charging built directly into the counter. The new bar program, overseen by Director of Food and Beverages Conrad Gass, showcases a mix of California wines, inventive cocktails and regional craft beers.

Shoreside’s design was brought to life by architect Marcello Pozzi and creative developer Alison Chi, who worked closely with Farzam to preserve the hotel’s modernist architecture while introducing natural textures, warm wood tones and a coastal palette of grapefruit and melon. Elements such as terrazzo floors, recycled-fabric Mario Bellini sofas and brushed stainless-steel finishes create an elegant yet approachable vibe that flows seamlessly between indoor and outdoor areas.

As part of the upgrade, the hotel also introduced a new private dining room and event space known as The Pearl, a 476-square-foot venue with a beverage station, coat check and capacity for up to 40 guests. It is intended to host everything from corporate board meetings to cocktail receptions.

The former hotel gym has been converted into a modern business center and overnight guests now receive complimentary access to John Reed Fitness, located nearby on the Third Street Promenade. Corridors and shared spaces have been refreshed with light wood tones and curated furnishings, reinforcing the hotel’s commitment to sustainable design and clean coastal aesthetics.

Farzam said the upgrades come at a crucial moment for the property. Earlier this year, the hotel saw a significant dip in occupancy following a wave of cancellations triggered by nearby wildfires. “We went back down to COVID levels,” he said. “It hurt us a lot.” With Shoreside now open, however, the tone is optimistic.

Shoreside will be open daily from 6:30am to 10pm, with bar hours extended to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant is located at 1515 Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica, just steps from the pier and promenade and reservations can be made online at shorehotel.com/dining.