As the impacts from the Palisades Fire enter their second week, local businesses have continued to show their support for first responders and others impacted by the blaze.

First, Santa Monica Place mall announced on Tuesday that its retailers have come together to support victims of the Palisades Fire, as well as other recent Los Angeles County flames.

Clothing stores PAIGE (50% off purchases for fire victims and first responders), SofiaMila (donating 20% of profits from purchases to Baby2Baby through Jan. 19) and Uniqlo (customers can add donations to purchases that will go toward LA Regional Food Bank and Feeding America) have joined the cause. Also a part of the mall’s offers is suitcase and bag manufacturer TUMI, which is providing 10% off all purchases for fire victims and first responders through Jan. 31.

Santa Monica Travel and Tourism has been at the forefront of relief as well, activating Santa MoniCARES to collect financial and goods donations. Services and volunteers to help those impacted are also accepted here.

Travel and Tourism’s website has been oft-updated throughout the past week with new business offers and hotel specials, with a host of new entries now present.

Over 30 food and drink establishments are doing their part, with a heavy focus on helping first responders, though evacuees are a priority as well. Locations offering free or discounted items to first responders and others impacted (such as evacuees) are, in alphabetical order:

-Alfalfa

-The Butter End

-The Cloverfield

-The Courtyard Kitchen

-Crudo E Nudo

-La La Land Kind Cafe

-Pasjoli

-Rae’s Restaurant

-Santa Monica Seafood

-Tiato

-Xuntos

-Yagul Cafe

-Ye Olde King’s Head

-Yoga-urt

Locations prioritizing free or discounted items for first responders are, in alphabetical order:

-1212 Santa Monica

-Amai Coffee

-Caffe Luxxe

-California Chicken Cafe

-Dogtown Coffee

-Groundwork Coffee Co.

-Health Nut

-Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

-Mel’s Drive-In

-Milo & Olive

-Red O Cantina

-Shoop’s Delicatessen

-Sol Agave

In addition, Espresso Cielo is offering free meals to evacuees; and AJA Vineyards, Santa Monica Brew Works and Sweetfin are all donating sales to charitable organizations.

When those impacted aren’t looking for a meal, other businesses have stepped up to fill a void in other goods and services. Local salons Birdy Jay and Saulino Smith Salon are offering complimentary wash and blow dry services to those affected, while athletic endeavors like Boxunion and Row House Santa Monica have free classes available for evacuees.

Children who are in a vulnerable situation due to the fire can have their days brightened via Balloon Celebrations, who are offering free custom mini bouquets for those affected by the fires and celebrating a child’s birthday. Another family activity comes from PAINT:LAB, giving free take home painting project kits for all evacuees and first responders.

For families needing childcare services, theCoderSchool Santa Monica has space available for affected kids ages 7-18, with rooms for snacks, games and doing homework. Reach out to the 2411 Wilshire Blvd. location before arrival at 310-345-6144.

National companies have worked to pitch in this week as well. Internet and media company Spectrum committed $2.5 million to assist in wildfire relief efforts on Tuesday, and announced that more than 35,000 Spectrum WiFi Access points have been opened to the public free of charge “to help keep communities connected.”

A national brand with local roots, Snap, Inc.’s Chief Technology Officer Bobby Murphy, CEO Evan Spiegel and the company have distributed $5 million across a number of organizations. The beginnings of the Snapchat app go back to Spiegel’s father’s home in Pacific Palisades, a home that was destroyed in the blaze.

“We are not the first community to face a megafire,” Spiegel said, adding that more than 150 Snap team members have been displaced in the LA County fires. “We will not be the last. But we will use our strength, our ingenuity, and our love to create again and anew.”

Other brands announcing donations this week include Molson Coors (home to such beer brands as Coors Light and Blue Moon) giving $100,000 to multiple initiatives, as well as Raising Cane’s restaurants donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross.