Officials warned Wednesday that evacuated residents may need to wait at least another week before repopulation in areas devastated by recent fires, as hazardous materials teams and search crews continue critical operations.

"I think we're making it pretty clear that there are multiple reasons why we cannot let people in yet," Sheriff Robert Luna said, citing ongoing search and rescue operations in both the Eaton and Palisades areas. He confirmed two additional deaths were discovered Tuesday, one in each fire zone.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley acknowledged residents' eagerness to return but emphasized safety concerns. "The ongoing search and rescue mission continues to limit utility agencies' abilities to repair infrastructure," Crowley said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has begun assessing both burn areas for hazardous materials. "We are beginning this work today," said EPA official Tara Fitzgerald, explaining that teams are focusing on immediate risks like pesticides, batteries, and fuel containers.

Hazmat teams from across the state are screening homes for dangerous chemicals before evacuation orders can be lifted. Meanwhile, public works officials are evaluating infrastructure readiness, including water systems necessary for future emergency response.

"We need to have the access in place and the water in place to take care of what may be future incidents, even structure fires," a Los Angeles Public Works spokesperson said.

Luna indicated some areas are being secured where officials believe there may be additional deceased victims, requiring careful processing of the scenes.