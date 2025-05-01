Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the launch of an artificial intelligence-driven software system aimed at accelerating building permit approvals for communities recovering from the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires.

The software, created by Archistar, will be provided free of charge to Los Angeles City and County governments through a partnership between the state and philanthropic organizations including LA Rises and Steadfast LA, with contributions from Autodesk and Amazon.

"The current pace of issuing permits locally is not meeting the magnitude of the challenge we face," Newsom said. "To help boost local progress, California is partnering with the tech sector and community leaders to give local governments more tools to rebuild faster and more effectively."

The AI-powered e-check software uses computer vision, machine learning and automated rulesets to instantly check designs against local zoning and building codes. Property owners can pre-check their building plans before submission to ensure they submit valid plans, avoiding delays and expediting the review process.

"Bringing AI into permitting will allow us to rebuild faster and safer, reducing costs and turning a process that can take weeks and months into one that can happen in hours or days," said Steadfast LA Chairman Rick Caruso. "Working with our coalition partner Mike Hopkins and Amazon, I'm proud Steadfast LA identified Archistar as the right company to develop and apply this game-changing technology."

While the state has no direct role in local permit approval processes, Newsom said he has worked to cut red tape and provide resources to help local governments fast-track permits. The technology is already being used by more than 25 municipalities across the United States, Canada and Australia, including cities like Vancouver, Austin, Houston and Seattle.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed support for the initiative. "Getting residents home quickly and safely is my top priority," Bass said. "Last week, I signed an Executive Directive to spearhead an AI pilot program to streamline the permitting process for Palisades residents. With the announcement of this AI solution, we're infusing new technologies into City Hall processes to ensure nothing stands in the way of families getting home."

Los Angeles County has also committed to using the software and passed a Board Resolution to establish a unified permitting authority for the Altadena one-stop recovery center.

"This AI tool has the potential to save homeowners valuable time by helping them submit code-compliant plans from the start," said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. "Our collective work will help ensure we're delivering real, efficient solutions to those working hard to rebuild their lives."

The announcement is part of a broader effort to streamline rebuilding after the fires. Newsom has issued multiple executive orders suspending permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Act, and providing regulatory relief to help fire survivors rebuild.

Construction and recovery challenges have been top of mind for Los Angeles following the fires including conversations at this year's Luskin Summit. A survey of fire-affected residents in both Pacific Palisades and Altadena found that more than 80 percent want to return to their communities, but that desire comes with a time limit. If rebuilding stretches beyond two or three years, many respondents said they would make other plans.

At the summit, experts presented strategies to accelerate rebuilding, including streamlining permitting through self-certification, using AI to speed approvals, and launching a builders' alliance to reduce construction costs.

David Waite, partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP, who chaired the permitting reform workstream at the summit, said one effective way to reduce delays is allowing licensed architects and engineers to self-certify plans for compliance with building codes. He pointed to Santa Rosa's recovery after the 2017 Tubbs Fire, where the Coffee Park neighborhood was 85 percent rebuilt within three years partly due to expedited permitting.

"The gold standard is to get through the permitting process in 30 days," Waite said. "That's what we're aiming for."

Construction costs remain a major barrier, particularly for middle-income families. Of the approximately 10,000 homes destroyed and another 8,000 structures including apartments and commercial buildings, as many as 4,000 homeowners are expected to need financial assistance. A funding gap of around $3 billion is projected between insurance coverage and actual rebuilding costs.

Adrian Foley, President of Brookfield Development, introduced a Builders Alliance seeking to reduce costs through bulk purchasing, shared labor resources and standardized floorplans. "We're treating this like one unified pipeline," Foley said. "If trades and suppliers know what's coming, they can offer better rates and we can pass those savings on to the homeowners."

Transportation challenges add another layer of complexity. With up to 3,000 homes expected to be under construction each year during peak rebuilding, the strain on already fragile infrastructure could be severe, according to UCLA Professor of Planning Michael Manville.

Despite the obstacles, experts believe it's possible to rebuild thousands of homes within three years by aligning political will, private-sector efficiency and academic insight.

"This isn't just about construction," Foley said. "It's about restoring faith that recovery is possible."

The new AI tool will be available on a statewide contract that any local government can access to streamline their own plan review process. More information about LA's recovery, including air quality results, is available at CA.gov/LAfires.