Outlandish, the live shopping and e-commerce hybrid that launched its flagship retail studio on the Third Street Promenade last year, is expanding to Brazil as part of its growing global presence. The move marks a strategic partnership with MindgruveMacarta, a performance marketing and retail media firm, positioning the Santa Monica-born brand at the center of TikTok Shop’s upcoming launch in Latin America’s largest market.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2021 by entrepreneur William August, Outlandish has quickly gained momentum by blending traditional in-person retail with livestreaming commerce, offering content creators and global brands a physical base for digital sales. The Promenade location, which opened to the public in November, now serves as both a showcase and operational hub for the company's model, which merges shopping and content creation in real time.

“The success of the live shop in Santa Monica definitely gives us a lot more of an advantage entering these new markets, because basically no one else is doing it to the scale we're doing it,” August told the Daily Press.

Outlandish’s Santa Monica storefront at 1228 Third Street is home to more than 20 livestreaming booths, each available to rent by the hour. The booths allow influencers, startups and global companies to produce live shopping segments for platforms like TikTok, while maintaining a physical footprint in a walkable retail environment. Brands ranging from emerging skincare labels to household names like Crocs have already used the space to reach both local shoppers and international online audiences.

“Brazil represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving social commerce landscape, and the upcoming launch of TikTok Shop is creating a major opportunity for brands to connect with Brazilian consumers,” said August, who also serves as the company’s CEO and creative director. “Partnering with MindgruveMacarta ensures that we’re bringing best-in-class expertise across performance marketing, advanced analytics and localization to help brands succeed in this exciting new frontier.”

The new Brazil partnership builds on Outlandish’s earlier success in Mexico, where the company helped host what was described as the most successful TikTok live shopping event in the country to date. With MindgruveMacarta’s existing offices in São Paulo and Mexico City, the collaboration allows Outlandish to scale its business model while offering full-service support to clients entering the Brazilian market.

“As TikTok Shop prepares to go live in Brazil, brands need a partner who understands the intersection of commerce, culture and content,” said Carlos Corona, Chief Growth Officer at MindgruveMacarta. “We saw that play out firsthand in Mexico [and] we’re bringing that same momentum and proven approach to Brazil.”

Services provided by the joint venture will include localized content production, influencer activations, fulfillment, logistics, compliance and advertising, all tailored for the nuances of the Brazilian market. The partnership also includes a focus on ensuring seamless cross-border integration for global brands seeking to enter or expand within Latin America.

In Santa Monica, the Outlandish space continues to attract local interest, with the Third Street Promenade location drawing walk-in shoppers curious about the hybrid concept. Visitors can interact directly with livestreamers, browse products in-person and even join broadcasts as part of the studio’s open format.

August credited the City of Santa Monica’s willingness to embrace experimental business models as a factor in the brand’s early success. Downtown officials have said Outlandish reflects the kind of innovative, mixed-use retail that can help reenergize the city’s struggling commercial corridors.

Outlandish was originally backed by The Dodo Group, an investment firm led by brothers Michael and Jason Dodo. Since its inception, the company has positioned itself as a leader in live commerce, helping creators and companies navigate a fast-changing retail landscape shaped by real-time video, algorithm-driven discovery and mobile-first consumers.

With Brazil now on the roadmap and additional expansion planned for Europe and Asia later this year, the company’s Santa Monica headquarters remains a vital testing ground for what August sees as the future of shopping.

“We’re shaping how brands and audiences connect,” August said. “Santa Monica was the right place to start because it brings together foot traffic, creative energy and an openness to try something new. That spirit is something we plan to carry into every market we enter.”