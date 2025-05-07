Bacio di Latte, the Italian-born gelato brand known for its creamy textures and artisanal production, will open a new location in Santa Monica this summer as part of a broader push across Southern California.

The Santa Monica gelateria is one of six new stores planned in the region in 2025, with additional locations coming to Studio City, Beverly Hills, West Third Street, Topanga and Costa Mesa. It will be located at 331 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite A, near the Third Street Promenade, previously occupied by Jamba Juice.

The storefront has been undergoing renovations, with signage indicating that the new gelateria is "coming soon.” However Sung Choi, Director of Partnerships for Bacio di Latte confirmed to the Daily Press that it will in fact open on Friday, May 30, 2025.

“Santa Monica is like a postcard for the world — iconic, beautiful, and full of energy,” said Choi. “We’ve always had a special connection to this city, so opening here felt like a natural next step.”

“We’re excited to be part of Santa Monica’s next chapter,” Choi added. “So many great new restaurants are opening, and we hope to bring a little joy and sweetness to the community.”

With its origins in São Paulo, Bacio di Latte has grown into what the company describes as the world’s largest artisanal gelato chain, with more than 190 locations across Brazil. The new openings will bring its Southern California footprint to 17 stores.

“Our journey has been driven by a passion for sharing the authentic taste of Italian gelato with the world,” founder of Bacio di Latte, Edoardo Tonolli, said in a statement. “Each new store represents not just a place to enjoy our creations but a new opportunity to connect with more people and spread the joy that gelato brings.”

In Santa Monica, the company promises the same gelateria experience that helped establish its name, including daily in-house production, organic dairy from Clover family farms in Sonoma County and seasonal fruit sourced from California growers such as Tamai Family Farms. Organic cane sugar is imported from Paraguay.

The menu includes more than 20 regular flavors such as Pistacchio, Giandujotto and Cioccolato Belga, along with rotating specials like Salted Caramel Cheesecake. A Sunday-only lineup of small-batch flavors will be available at select locations near operating farmers markets.

For guests looking to sample a range of options, the brand’s “Ciocchino” line features waffle cones and cups coated in hazelnut or pistachio spread. A separate “Pistacchio Reserve” menu includes crepes, milkshakes and coffee drinks.

“We look forward to welcoming the vibrant Studio City, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, West 3rd St, Topanga and Costa Mesa communities into the Bacio di Latte family and continuing to create unforgettable moments, one scoop at a time,” Tonolli said.

Tonolli and his brother, Luigi, founded the company after studying traditional Italian gelato-making and forming long-term relationships with experts in the craft. Each store is designed to resemble a rustic Italian kitchen, with hand-glazed tile, white-painted woodwork, exposed beams and shelves stocked with whisks, copper bowls and vintage milk bottles. A rolling library ladder provides access to high shelving. Music playlists rotate throughout the day, shifting from morning jazz to Bossa Nova and tango-infused electronica in the evening.

scott.snowden@smdp.com