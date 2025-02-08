A recent presentation to the Santa Monica Architectural Review Board (ARB) offered a first look at updated renderings of a proposed high-rise development planned for 1437 6th Street in the city’s downtown area. Once a former Builder's Remedy project, it is now being developed by Madison Realty Capital, a New York-based private equity firm.

The plans are for the construction of an eight-story building featuring 173 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments atop a two-level, 55-car subterranean parking garage. This mixed-use building would be located on the east side of 6th Street between Santa Monica Blvd and Broadway.

Santa Monica is seeing a nascent wave of projects refiled to take advantage of density bonuses. Under current rules, projects can double their density if they provide affordable and moderate rate units.

According to the staff report, the 18-story building high-rise would reach a maximum height of nearly 195 feet. The proposed development is being designed by Ottinger Architects and would include 26 units of deed-restricted affordable housing in exchange for state density bonus incentives granting relief from certain zoning standards.

The two distinct halves of the building design can be clearly seen here. Credit: Ottinger Architects

Upon close inspection of the conceptual artwork images, it’s possible to see that the building is, in essence, made up of two different vertical halves.

“The project proposes a tall building separated into two main forms that create a slender and elegant proportion. The two forms that compose the tower serve to create a dichotomy in both the project’s contemporary design and narrative,” reads the staff report summary. “One form features glass and undulating patterns while the other provides a solid white tower; the two forms are offset with a corridor of recessed glass. A sense of livability is enhanced with plentiful fenestrations, balconies, and open space, including a roof deck.

“The project is a single mass visually separated into two vertical forms that serve to create a duality in both the project’s contemporary design and narrative. One form draws from the vernacular architecture of the surrounding neighborhood in rectangular white plaster and the second attached form reflects an abstract representation of nature with all glass.”

The existing property at 1433 6th Street is eligible to be a Santa Monica landmark, but a demolition permit has passed the Landmarks Commission without issue.

This view of the city from the air shows the location of the project, deep in downtown. Credit: Ottinger Architects

According to the ARB’s presentation, “While the project makes use of density that is beyond what is usually permitted in this neighborhood, the various types of amenities ensure that residents can enjoy a high quality of life without additional burden on surrounding infrastructure.”

Santa Monica real estate firm NMS Properties had previously proposed redevelopment of the site with a smaller mixed-use building. However, in January 2024, NMS lost control of roughly 50% of its portfolio and turned it over to a group of lenders, including Madison Realty Capital.

Madison has since pursued redevelopment of several former NMS sites with high-rise buildings, including two other projects in Downtown Santa Monica, 601 Colorado (20 stories, 266 units, 40 affordable, 203 parking spaces) and 1435 5th Street (16 stories, 423 units, 64 affordable, 366 parking spaces).

