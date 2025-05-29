A proposed residential complex just west of Santa Monica College has been significantly upsized, with new plans calling for nearly 50 percent more housing units than previously announced.

According to project materials posted online, the revised development at 1320 Pico Boulevard would rise eight stories and include 147 apartments above a two-and-a-half-level subterranean garage with 175 parking spaces. The site, currently occupied by a commercial building, sits along a busy stretch of Pico Boulevard near the college’s arts campus, which remains under construction at 14th Street.

The applicant, Dylan Investments, originally submitted plans in 2024 for a 100-unit project with 78 parking spaces. The updated design increases the unit count by 47 and more than doubles the parking total. The plan also includes 269 bicycle parking spaces, with 244 designated for long-term use and 25 for short-term.

The development is being designed by DFH Architects and is described as a contemporary, podium-style building. Renderings show a structure fronting Pico Boulevard, with a secondary four-story component at the rear of the lot. Amenities are expected to include a gym, a pool, and multiple terrace decks.

To accommodate the larger scale, the project is seeking density bonus incentives, including provisions allowed under AB 1287, which permit taller and more densely populated structures in exchange for providing below-market-rate housing. The revised proposal calls for 24 units to be reserved for very low, low, and moderate income households. According to project documents, that includes four units priced at 50 percent of area median income (AMI), four at 80 percent AMI, and 16 at moderate-income levels.

The project adds market-rate housing in an area that has recently seen a surge in affordable developments. Nearby examples include Brunson Terrace, a fully affordable apartment complex completed by Community Corporation of Santa Monica at 1819 Pico Boulevard, located just a few blocks east of the 1320 site.

A virtual community meeting to discuss the revised proposal is scheduled for Thursday, May 29, at 6pm. Residents can RSVP or request additional information by emailing 1320pico@dylaninvestments.com. The Zoom meeting will be accessible at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82999223211?pwd=NThr8f8D9ko4ba7YgLJc3EhXkkde5P.1.

If approved, the project would bring a substantial increase in housing density to the mid-Pico neighborhood, a corridor where Santa Monica’s evolving housing policies continue to spur multifamily development.