The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers launched Phase 2 of wildfire debris removal in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, beginning with two Pasadena Unified School District charter schools.

The work at Loma Alta and Edison schools represents the start of a broader cleanup effort that will soon expand to include residential properties across the county. Teams are removing hazardous ash and debris while following strict environmental and safety protocols.

"Beginning Phase 2 means we're making tangible progress toward recovery," said Col. Eric Swenson, Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles Wildfires Recovery Field Office Commander. "Our teams are working with urgency and care to remove hazardous debris while ensuring the safety of the community, workers, and the environment."

The two-phase debris removal process involves coordination between multiple agencies. In Phase 1, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) removes common household hazardous materials including paint, cleaners, solvents, batteries, and items containing lithium-ion batteries such as electric vehicles and bikes. EPA teams survey properties, identify debris, and mark it for disposal before removing it to nearby transfer sites.

Only after receiving Phase 1 clearance can properties move to Phase 2, where the Army Corps of Engineers removes remaining fire debris. For properties deemed too unsafe for EPA teams to enter, the Corps first conducts "make safer" operations before proceeding with both phases of cleanup.

"This is a welcome milestone," said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. "It shows that we are working together on an accelerated timetable to restore our facilities and communities as swiftly and safely as possible."

FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton emphasized the agency's commitment: "Debris removal is a critical step toward rebuilding these communities. FEMA remains committed to supporting local communities in their recovery every step of the way."

Property owners must decide whether to participate in the government-run program or manage cleanup independently. While Phase 1 household hazardous debris removal doesn't require sign-up, property owners need to actively opt in for free Phase 2 cleanup by the Army Corps of Engineers or opt out and hire an approved contractor at their own expense.

Those choosing to opt out must still follow all necessary requirements, rules, and regulations for debris removal. Property owners cannot obtain a Phase 2 permit without first receiving Phase 1 clearance from the EPA.

For more information on the process, visit https://recovery.lacounty.gov/debris-removal