To assist residents and business owners that have been impacted by the Palisades Fire and other Los Angeles County wildfires, the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce has opened its doors.

At its office at 2525 Main Street, the Chamber is hosting the US Small Business Administration (SBA) for free walk-in business, homeowners and renters counseling. Part of the SBA’s efforts to support the area, consultation hours will be 9am to 5pm, apart from Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Any business owner, homeowner or renter can visit with an expert on how to apply for a SBA Disaster Relief loan, a low-interest loan aimed at recovery from the financial impact of the disaster. SBA Disaster Relief loans include Home & Renters (to repair or replace damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles) and Business Physical (to repair or replace real estate, inventories, supplies, etc.).

There is also the Economic Injury Disaster Loan for small businesses and private non-profit organizations in meeting financial obligations. Private non-profits such as charities, churches and private universities are also eligible for Business Physical Disaster Loans.

“We are committed to supporting our local community during this challenging time,” Santa Monica Chamber President and CEO Judy Kruger said. “Partnering with the SBA allows us to provide crucial resources and support to help our community recover and rebuild.”

On Tuesday, The Chamber teamed with the Malibu Pacific Palisades (PaliBu) Chamber of Commerce on a disaster relief workshop for businesses, giving out over an hour of resources to the public.

The PaliBu contingent has been in dire straits from the fire, as PaliBu Chamber President and CEO Barbara Bruderlin reported that more than 75 businesses have been lost in the area so far. About 12 of those, she added, were in the Malibu area including several historic landmarks.

“My heart goes out to everyone, and to all the homeowners who lost, we will be here for you,” Bruderlin said. “We’re here for you now, we will continue to try and create a sense of community by hosting events. We will be tracking all of the reconstruction to make sure that you have the support you need all the way through for the next several years.”

The call included officials from the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the SBA, tackling key recovery topics.

Along with loans provided by the SBA, the organization’s Office of Disaster Recovery reported that there is “hope for grants to open soon.” SBA loans have a 4% interest rate, with no payments due for the first 12 months followed by a 30-year repayment plan.

Individual financial-related points were also discussed, particularly for unemployment benefits.

Los Angeles County workers impacted by the wildfires that are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits, but lost their jobs or had hours reduced because of the disaster, can now apply for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance. This new availability follows the presidential Major Disaster Declaration issued on January 8.

DUA benefits apply to losses beginning the week of January 12, and eligible full-time workers can receive between $186 and $450 per week up to 26 weeks. Part-time workers may also be eligible for benefits. Criteria for DUA benefits include workers in the disaster area, those who cannot reach their workplace and those who suffered injury as a direct result of the fires. For a full list of criteria, visi tedd.ca.gov.