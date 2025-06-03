Santa Monica’s alcohol fueled entertainment zone opens in two weeks and stores along the Promenade are preparing for whatever flows from taps.

Last week, local business owners peppered city officials with questions about restroom access, security and competition from pop-up vendors during a training session in advance of the June 13 launch.

The entertainment zone will allow customers to purchase alcoholic beverages from licensed businesses and consume them on public sidewalks along the promenade between Wilshire Boulevard and Broadway. The program will have regular hours Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. but the rules also allow for special events that will include alcohol outside those days and hours.

The zone was authorized by new statewide legislation prompted by a special-events entertainment zone in San Francisco and Santa Monica officials said the local version will be the first in the Southern California region.

As the rules stand today, only businesses with alcohol licenses along the zone can participate. Most of the 13 potential participants have expressed interest in joining the program but those attending the meeting last week had concerns over short term safety and long-term competition.

Business owners raised concerns about inadequate restroom facilities and unsafe parking structures during the kickoff meeting. Restaurant owners said patrons already try to use restaurant restrooms without permission and that more needs to be done to direct visitors to the public restrooms nearby.

Some business owners said their employees are already wary of the public parking structures at night and asked for more security during the entertainment zone hours.

Staff said there are no plans to increase police patrols at this time but the overlapping security services that already patrol all or parts of Downtown Santa Monica will be on alert for potential problems. It will largely fall on those private security guards to enforce rules regarding alcohol but officials said they will have the ability to call police for more serious problems.

To participate, licensed businesses must notify the state Alcohol Beverage Control agency, complete mandatory training, and sign a participation agreement with the city. Customers must be 21 or older, wear special wristbands provided by businesses and consume their drinks in restaurant-provided non-glass, non-metal containers. The zone prohibits customers from bringing their own alcohol, consuming drinks outside the designated area, or taking beverages from one business into another establishment. As it stands today, participating restaurants can only sell alcohol from their existing bars. They are not permitted to sell alcohol from any outdoor patios or exterior windows they might have.

Several attendees asked whether pop-up alcohol vendors would be allowed to compete with existing businesses. Planning officials said the current program focuses on the 13 licensed businesses already operating on the promenade, though the ordinance doesn't specifically prohibit temporary vendors and businesses from nearby streets have asked about setting up alcohol carts or booths on the Promenade.

Staff said both the outdoor vending and pop-up concepts are on the table for future revisions to the program.

"That's not something that is activated at the moment, but we are working with DTSM and staff on that possibility," said Jing Yeo, Planning Manager.

City officials emphasized the program's focus on safety and indicated they're monitoring the possibility of expanding hours, dates and boundaries based on initial success.

"This program’s continued success will be dependent on businesses and consumers, you know, kind of following the rules, making sure that this remains a fun and safe experience," Yeo said.

The official launch celebration is scheduled for June 21 in conjunction with Pride on the Promenade. Events can be held daily from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. with proper permits.

Downtown Santa Monica Inc. will provide private security during zone hours, supplementing regular police patrols. The Santa Monica Police Department plans to monitor the program's impact on calls for service over three-month periods.