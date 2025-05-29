Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery broke its silence following the closure of its beloved Santa Monica location this week, posting a response on Instagram that is transparent in acknowledging its responsibilities while disputing certain claims about the health violations.

The deli, known for its Godmother sandwich and Italian specialties, was ordered closed May 21st after county health inspectors discovered a rodent and insect infestation at the Lincoln Boulevard location.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shuttered the eatery at 1517 Lincoln Blvd. under California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1, citing conditions that pose a potential health hazard to the public. During the inspection, county health officials documented 13 total violation points at the moderate-risk retail food market, with 11 points attributed specifically to the presence of vermin — a violation classified as "major" under health department standards. Additional infractions involved equipment cleanliness and general maintenance of floors, walls and ceilings.

The closure has left regular customers without the iconic sandwiches and Italian grocery items that have made it a neighborhood essential for years.

“A message to our customers and community. We’re addressing the situation and committed to transparency, responsibility, and change,” the deli wrote in their Instagram response.

Bay Cities Deli & Bakery wrote, "We are actively working with the Health Department and third-party professionals to address all issues and make meaningful improvements to our operations."

However, the deli also used Instagram to clarify violations.

"We also feel it's important to address some misinformation that has circulated online and in select media outlets. Specifically, some reports have claimed that rodents were found on-site; this is false and not included in the official Health Department report. While we fully acknowledge the legitimate violations cited, we also believe in transparency and want to ensure our community receives accurate information," the statement wrote.

Bay Cities concluded their social media message with: "This is a difficult time for all of us at Bay Cities, but it is also a moment of reflection and recommitment. We are doing the work to come back better, and we are deeply grateful for your patience, trust, and continued support as we move forward."

The facility remains closed with no announced reopening date. The establishment will only be permitted to resume operations once all violations are corrected and health officials clear it for safe operation. For inquiries about the health inspection report, the public can contact the Los Angeles County Public Health Department at (888) 700-9995.

By Arabella Joaquin, SMDP Intern