Santa Monicans who love their local businesses have just two weeks left to help their favorite storefronts win the city’s annual Most Loved contest.

Voting is open at smdp.com/vote across all categories and ends on March 14. Winners of Santa Monica's Most Loved contest earn far more than bragging rights. They're feted at the annual awards event (hosted by Santa Monica Brew Works with a specially created Most Loved IPA) receive official city commendations and can mingle with other business leaders. They are also featured in the widely distributed Most Loved magazine that has become a trusted resource at hotels, businesses and visitor centers for authentic local experiences. With Santa Monica home to over 21,000 businesses, winners join an elite top 2%.

Supporting those businesses remains one of the best ways locals can boost their own communities.

Studies from the American Independent Business Alliance show that a significantly greater portion of money spent at local businesses remains in the community compared to spending at chain retailers. This local economic return creates advantages for communities with strong independent business sectors.

Local businesses typically contribute to their communities in multiple ways. They often create local jobs, support the local tax base, and frequently source products and services from other local businesses, creating a multiplier effect that strengthens the local economy.

Independent businesses also frequently support local causes and community organizations. This philanthropic activity helps strengthen social services, cultural programs, and educational initiatives at the neighborhood level.

This year, the chance to celebrate a local business takes on additional importance with many businesses experiencing ongoing challenges after January’s wildfires. While most local businesses were not physically harmed, the loss in customers due to closures and other environmental fears has been deep, especially in Santa Monica’s tourism driven economy.

Voting is easy. Many local businesses have QR codes in their storefronts to help you vote for them. There is a five category minimum for voting and a complete list of categories can be found online.

Business owners and managers who want to get their own QR codes or who have other questions about about the contest are encouraged to visit the business resource page https://smdp.com/most-loved-business-resources/ for information on how to get free advertising assets including "vote for us" window clings.

Any additional questions can be sent to mostloved@smdp.com.