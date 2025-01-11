With an official death reported as part of the Palisades Fire, injury concerns have become paramount in the response to the blaze.

To treat local injuries, area hospitals have remained open, including UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Providence Saint John’s Health Center. The UCLA Center’s Senior Director of Communications, Phil Hampton, told the Daily Press that the center is open and operational, with no loss of power this week.

In total, UCLA Health hospitals have treated roughly 30 patients with fire-related injuries from the multiple blazes across Los Angeles County. The injuries were primarily from smoke inhalation and burns, with the vast majority treated and released.

Providence hospitals also remain open, though some outpatient services including doctors’ offices are closed. Those that have appointments should call in advance to check if an office is open.

“Our thoughts are with all those who are suffering the impacts of these fires and we urge the public to take safety precautions,” Providence Saint John’s staff wrote on social media.

Smoke inhalation and poor air quality have been on the minds of medical professionals countywide, including Cedars-Sinai Lung Clinics. Pulmonologists at the clinics were reported to have proactively added availability to their clinic schedules.

“Patients with airway diseases, such as pulmonary fibrosis, COPD and asthma, may experience worsening of symptoms due to exposure to poor air quality from wildfire pollutants,” said Cedars-Sinai Assistant Professor of Medicine and Director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit Isabel F. Pedraza, MD said. “We want to ensure that our patients have access to care when they most need it.”

Pedraza stated that anyone experiencing smoke and fire debris should stay indoors as much as possible, keeping windows closed. Other tips include avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, using fans to keep cool, wearing N95 masks when outdoors, and ensuring having all necessary respiratory medications on hand.

Cedars-Sinai Urgent Care is also made available to support patients. For more information on availability, visitcedars-sinai.org.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are currently six confirmed deaths from the county’s fires.