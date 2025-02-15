According to the Santa Monica Police Department, at approximately 1:50am, officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, located at 101 Wilshire Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from stab wounds who were both transported to a local hospital for treatment. As of 9:45am on Saturday morning, it is not known what their conditions are and they have not been publicly identified. There is also no information yet on whether any arrests have been made or what the motive might have been.

The investigation is ongoing and the Police Department told the Daily Press that additional details will be provided soon.

