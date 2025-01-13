Santa Monicans forced out of their homes by the Palisades Fire were able to return on Monday after the last evacuation order in the city was lifted.

Within minutes of the 8 a.m. announcement, traffic into the city backed up as residents flocked back to the Northern portion of the city that has been evacuated since the fire broke out last week. While residents can return to the zone, they are still under an evacuation warning.

Evacuation orders require residents to leave and violations of the zone are punishable by law. Residents under an evacuation warning should be prepared to leave in an emergency but are allowed to remain in their homes.

While the area north of San Vicente has been under an order since the start of the fire, the area between Montana and San Vicente went from a warning, to an order and then back to a warning before having that warning lifted Monday morning.

Residents who do return to their homes north of San Vicente are still under a boil water order.

Santa Monica and Los Angeles have independent water sources but some residents on the City's northern edge have Santa Monica address but take all their services from Los Angeles Department of Water & Power.

LADWP customers north of San Vicente Boulevard on Woodacres Road, Esparta Way, and Ermont Place, in zip code 90402 in Santa Monica, are under LADWP’s do not drink notice. Residents in that area should follow LADWP’s guidance on water use. All other water quality in Santa Monica is NOT impacted by the fires.



North of San Vicente Boulevard: Evacuation Warning

All areas north of San Vicente Boulevard are under an Evacuation Warning. Residents may voluntarily return to this area but should remain prepared with gathered essentials and be ready to leave the area if conditions worsen. This area was previously under Evacuation Order.

North of Montana Avenue to San Vicente Boulevard: Evacuation Lifted

The evacuation zone has been lifted for this area. All evacuated residents may return. There are no active fire threats to this area. This area was previously under Evacuation Warning.

Santa Monica officials have stressed that while residents can return to their Santa Monica homes, all entry points into the city of Los Angeles from Santa Monica and Pacific Coast Highway remain closed. The public is not allowed to enter Los Angeles evacuation zones, as they are still under evacuation orders.

"Thank you to all Santa Monica residents who were impacted by the evacuations for your patience and understanding as we worked in coordination with public safety and Palisades Fire incident leaders to protect the community amid a dynamic emergency situation," said the city in announcing the change. "We are grateful that Santa Monica did not experience any damage to homes and that our community is safe, when so many are not as fortunate."