Dear Editor,
As a Samohi student, I am glad to see this letter, “Protecting the integrity of SMMUSD elections” published in the Santa Monica Daily Press on January 23rd. I feel represented by the current SMMUSD School Board, and I support the way Board members have been elected so far with the current at-large election system. I also support the call to protect voters from disenfranchisement and the goal of keeping the voices of Santa Monica-Malibu community members strong.
Emery Cunningham, Samohi Class of 2024