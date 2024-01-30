Cultures: On Jan. 26, one of Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District’s elementary school sites went worldwide in an effort to learn about peers’ unique backgrounds. McKinley Elementary School played host to a Multicultural Day Celebration on that date, featuring activities, cuisine and performances representative of various countries and cultures. Representatives of Thailand, Germany, Japan, Ukraine, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Switzerland, Russia, Colombia and Serbia participated, as well as regions and cities such as New Orleans, Palestine and Hong Kong. In addition, the day featured the cultures of the African-American, LGBTQIA, ASL and Autism communities.
Thomas Leffler has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Penn State University and has been in the industry since 2015. Prior to working at SMDP, he was a writer for AccuWeather and managed...