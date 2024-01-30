The City of Malibu is pleased to announce the approval of a long-term contract with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to establish a dedicated three-officer traffic enforcement taskforce to patrol Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) within City Limits. On January 22, 2024, the Malibu City Council approved the contract for the term of two years, with a financial commitment not to exceed $2 million dollars.

Active, visible traffic enforcement is one of the most immediate ways to make PCH safer, and will send a message that speeding and reckless driving will not be tolerated in Malibu.

Despite PCH being under Caltrans jurisdiction, the City remains committed to doing everything possible within its jurisdictional ability to make PCH safer. The City Council declared a local state of emergency on November 13, 2023, in response to the increasingly dangerous conditions on PCH, culminating in the tragic deaths of four Pepperdine students struck by a speeding motorist while walking along PCH in October, 2023.

For detailed information, see the staff report: https://www.malibucity.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/6493?fileID=58498.

For ongoing updates on the City’s efforts to improve safety on PCH, visit www.MalibuCity.org/PCHSafety.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff, Media Information Office