Hi, I’m Wylie. A 10-month-old male tabby. Some call me “Wild Wylie” because interactions of any kind are like a bolt of lightning, igniting my adrenaline, and catapulting me into a high state of uncontrollable excitement, which can go slightly overboard. Charming as this may sound, to align my Chi, I have five non-negotiable requirements:

Patience. My kittenhood started with a bout of ring worm that has since resolved. During that time, I was confined to a kennel with little opportunity for socialization. I’m eager to learn the ways of impulse control. Enrichment. I must be provided with a wide variety of toys, preferably those that are interactive, activities, and playtime with you at my pace. Flexibility. Those overrated snuggles and lap time, which at this point is not really my thing, will be entirely on my terms. Space. I require room to roam to stimulate my never-ending curiosity, with several cozy spots for extended nap time. Indulgence and admiration. Everything I do is cute. You’ll see.

Wylie ID# A064544 is available for adoption at the Santa Monica Animal Shelter, located at 1640 9th Street in Santa Monica. Walk-in adoptions may be accommodated, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling (310) 458-8595, Tuesday through Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. For a full list of their adoptables, and more information about the shelter and animal control, visit santamonica.gov, then select “Animal Services.” To learn about ways to donate, visit the Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation at smasf.org.

Pet tip of the week: Whisker Fatigue

One morning, I heard what I thought were blood curdling screams from my cat Naobi the Tortie! I ran to her only to find her calmly staring at me in front of her food bowl. Now Torties are affectionately known to have “tortitude,” which she has, that includes vocalization. But this was limited to meal time, and became a regular thing. The culprit? The deep and narrow food bowl. It was causing her to experience what is known as “whisker fatigue.”

Whiskers play a vital role in a cat’s ability to function. They are highly sensitive and serve as powerful antennas communicating to their brain to provide essential information about the world around them. It enables them to have spatial awareness, navigate in the dark, hunt, balance, detect movement, protect themselves from danger, and even express their thoughts and emotions. The list goes on.

While whiskers shed and grow back naturally, they should never be trimmed as it deprives a cat of vital sensory causing confusion, disorientation, and quite literally, impacting their ability to survive.

When a cat’s whiskers become overstimulated, their brain is flooded with messages causing whisker stress. In other words, whisker fatigue. It can happen when a cat’s whiskers are brushing up against too many things on a regular basis, including food and water bowls.

Symptoms of whisker fatigue can include pawing at food to lick the food from their paws, or dropping it outside of the bowl. Leaving food at the bottom of the bowl, avoiding food and water, acting hungry, splashing water, tipping over water bowls, pacing in front of bowls, and in Naobi’s case, vocalization when near the bowl. In more serious cases, whisker fatigue can cause gastrointestinal upset.

The solution to preventing whisker fatigue is quite simple. Provide them with plenty of room to roam, and food and water bowls that are whisker friendly, like wide and shallow bowls that are stainless steel to prevent the growth of bacteria.

Switching to a cat water fountain might pique their interest more than a bowl. Cats are known to perceive running water as fresher than still water, and the bowl is also wide. If whisker fatigue symptoms persist even after making these adjustments, they may be signs of more serious conditions that require the guidance of a veterinarian.

Since switching food bowls, Naobi eats in silence, licking her bowl dry. And when she doesn’t, I know it’s likely her being on strike in protest over my choice of food for her… which is a whole other pet tip.

Carmen Molinari is the founder and CEO of Love At First Sit, a pet care and dog behavior and training company in Santa Monica.