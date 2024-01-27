In the initial testing round for the year, the local school district demonstrated performance levels comparable to past results, highlighting persistent challenges faced by non-native English-speaking students. During the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) Board of Education’s first 2024 meeting, results from the 2023 California School Dashboard were presented, offering insights into district performance based on 13 areas aligned with California’s Local Control Funding Formula. SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton emphasized the dashboard’s comprehensive approach beyond test scores for a holistic view of progress.

In January, the Santa Monica Pier hosted the first Locals’ Night of the year, featuring typical attractions alongside special traditions like a car show and salsa dancing. “Salsa on the Pier” included a dance class and a lively performance. Other acts, including producer BENEDEK and DJ Jamma-Dee, entertained visitors in the merry-go-round building. The event showcased a blend of familiar Pier experiences and unique cultural festivities, enhancing the community’s engagement with the iconic location.

While awaiting a court ruling on municipal elections, the school district faced a proposal for trustee area voting. The Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization has scheduled two public hearings to discuss the proposal. The contentious plan, submitted by Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman, has faced opposition from SMMUSD, which argued against its legality and the absence of evidence supporting claims of minority voter disenfranchisement.

During class breaks, young students enjoyed hands-on ocean learning experiences at science camps hosted by Heal the Bay Aquarium. The winter 2023 science camp themed “extreme” saw record attendance, reflecting the program’s popularity. Heal the Bay’s Education Manager, Robert Ramos, highlighted the challenges faced during the pandemic but expressed fulfillment in engaging with students and emphasizing the importance of meaningful educational experiences.

A delegation from Fujinomiya, Japan, visited Santa Monica as part of the Sister City relationship. The visit included stops at significant local sites, such as the Soka Gakkai International-USA World Peace Ikeda Auditorium, Le Méridien Delfina hotel, and Santa Monica City Hall. Traditional gift exchanges occurred, fostering cultural understanding and strengthening the ties between the two cities. Despite adverse weather conditions, the delegation explored various attractions, emphasizing the value of cultural exchanges.

Security measures were heightened for a Santa Monica City Council meeting following unspecified threats against council members. Enhanced security included additional private security, police presence, and screening procedures for individuals entering Council chambers. The City Manager, David White, issued a statement urging attendees to allow extra time for entry, prioritizing community safety in response to anonymous threats received by council members.

Amidst confusion about a sign above the Unleashed store, Petco clarified that the store remains open, and the sign pertains only to a portion of the building available for rent. The whole building is for sale, but Unleashed will continue its operations per the agreed contract. Additionally, new businesses, including a recreational cannabis store and a smoke shop, are set to open adjacent to Unleashed.

State Assemblymember Rick Zbur addressed local businesses in Santa Monica, assuring them that efforts to combat retail theft would focus on holding criminals accountable while targeting organized theft rings. Zbur, recently appointed as the chair of the state’s Select Committee on Retail Theft, emphasized the assembly’s commitment to addressing retail crime as a priority in the current year.

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows implemented an innovative food waste management system in collaboration with startup Dyrt. The system processes food waste, diverting nearly three tons weekly from landfills and producing compost for projects like a rooftop garden. Dyrt’s technology, equipped with sensors for real-time data, aligns with California State Bill 1383, aiming to reduce organic waste disposal and promote composting.

The culmination of a mentorship program between jazz bass icon Stanley Clarke and Santa Monica High School jazz bands occurred at the John Adams Middle School Performing Arts Center. The jazz winter concert featured performances by Jazz Band 1 and Jazz Band 2, with Clarke joining Jazz Band 1 for selections from his music catalog. Clarke highlighted the importance of exposing students to high-level arts and culture during challenging times.

The Folklorico and Mariachi Winter Recital showcased students from Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) schools. The district’s program, now in its fourth year, presented traditional cultural dances performed by students in grades 3-5. The recital also featured mariachi performances from elementary, middle, and high school students, paying tribute to the late SMMUSD Assistant Superintendent of Educational Service Dr. Jacqueline Mora.

Renowned Canadian chef Sean MacDonald is set to open his second restaurant, Burgette, in Santa Monica, featuring Parisian-inspired burgers and small dishes. Located next to his first restaurant, Bar Monette, Burgette adds a subtle French twist to its offerings. Positioned in the heart of Santa Monica’s tourist quarter, the restaurant is strategically placed near popular attractions like the Third Street Promenade and the Pier.

Matthew Hallock was appointed as the new chief of the Santa Monica Fire Department by City Manager David White. Hallock, previously the fire chief in Monterey Park since 2020, brings 24 years of experience in public safety and emergency response. His tenure in Monterey Park included leading the department through the challenges of the pandemic and a tragic shooting incident.

Los Angeles County initiated its annual count of homeless residents, involving up to 6,000 volunteers in the unsheltered street tally. The “point-in-time” count, spanning three days, aims to estimate the homeless population and identify services needed. Safe Place for Youth served as a hub for the 2024 Greater Los Angeles Youth Count, conducting surveys to gather data on the housing status of unaccompanied children and young adults.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 commemorated the victims and survivors of the Holocaust. Recognized by the United Nations, the day marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The global observance involves gatherings and educational activities to share the stories of those affected by the tragic events of the Holocaust.

Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Gallery featured the exhibition “Anna Conley: The Invisible Man” from January 18 to March 22. Conley, with a background in music, showcased her works, providing a unique perspective through her art.

A January renter migration report from Apartment List indicated that 32% of users in the Los Angeles metro area were searching for apartments in different metro areas, with popular destinations including Southern California cities and out-of-state locations. The report highlighted migration trends both within and outside the Los Angeles area, reflecting a significant level of user interest in exploring alternative living locations.

Kayla Denise Mackey, a 27-year-old homeless woman, was arrested for the fatal shooting of William Edwards III in Santa Monica. The shooting occurred on the 2600 block of 29th street, leading to Edwards’ death despite transport to a local hospital. SMPD detectives, aided by witness information, identified and apprehended Mackey in West Los Angeles. The motive for the crime is still under investigation.