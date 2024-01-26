Donors to the Santa Monica Education Foundation can have their donation doubled for students thanks to a $25,000 match offered by Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows. The Fairmont Miramar has been a steadfast and generous supporter of Santa Monica’s public schools for nearly a decade and will match all donations made to the Ed Foundation, up to $25,000, from January 22 through January 31 of this year.

This is the seventh year in a row that Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows has offered this matching gift opportunity to the Santa Monica community, raising over $1.2M for Santa Monica’s public schools.

“We are beyond thrilled that Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows has once again stepped forward with such a generous incentive for our community to support our students,” said Linda Greenberg, Interim Executive Director of the Ed Foundation. “From their ongoing support as a matching gift donor, to hosting our annual Wine Auction event since 2016, the Fairmont Miramar has been an incredibly committed partner of the Ed Foundation. Our students have benefited exponentially because of their ongoing generosity, and I couldn’t be more grateful to them.”

“We are honored to continue our support for such an important cause, for the children in Santa Monica’s public schools,” said Sam Jagger, General Manager of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows. “We remain dedicated to being involved in our community, and a core way of doing that is through our partnership with the Santa Monica Education Foundation, with a mission to help Santa Monica’s students thrive in enriching academic, arts, STEM and other programs. We hope this gift inspires others in our community to support our public schools.”

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows’ matching gift comes at a critical time for the Ed Foundation, which ends its annual parent fundraising campaign on January 31st. The Ed Foundation is hoping that many in the community will be motivated to donate as a result of this matching gift opportunity.

The Fairmont Miramar has also hosted the organization’s annual Santa Monica Wine Auction since 2016. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, April 21. Featuring outstanding wine and food tastings around the hotel’s iconic Moreton Bay Fig Tree, with silent and live auctions, the Wine Auction brings parents and community members together to sip, savor and support students.

For more information about the Ed Foundation, or to make a donation to support Santa Monica students, go to smedfoundation.org.

Submitted by Rachel Faulkner, Chief Operating Officer