Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Gallery is featuring the works of one of its own to kick off 2024. On Jan. 18, the gallery began hosting the exhibition Anna Conley: The Invisible Man, which will be available for viewing through March 22. Conley, who has an extensive background in music, began coming to Emeritus College in the mid-2010s.

“I had a conversation with myself, I was sitting alone and I thought ‘what is it that I would miss out [on] if I dropped dead tomorrow,’ and my answer to that was paint,” Conley told Emeritus Gallery Curator Jesse Benson during an online presentation discussing the exhibition.

“I didn’t know where to go, where to start, and I came into Emeritus.” The expressive and abstract imagery of The Invisible Man was inspired by a friend’s bout with cancer, but is also a self-reflective set of paintings. The gallery can be viewed on campus at 1227 2nd Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

