On Sunday, Jan. 28, Santa Monica will transform into a powerful space for solidarity and healing as CODEPINK joins in solidarity with several organizations for the Children’s Rally for Palestine.

The rally aims to shed light on the devastating impact of Israeli airstrikes, which have claimed the lives of more than 10,000 Palestinian children. Beyond being statistics, these children are remembered as martyrs, and their stories demand our attention and support.

CODEPINK invites the community to join this Palestinian-led initiative, emphasizing the importance of coming together during these challenging times. The event will feature various community healing activities, including storytelling, art building, dabke tutorials, Palestinian folk songs, and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear keffiyehs and bring their own maklouba and other Palestinian cultural food and coffee to share.

Kites for Peace will be a prominent feature of the event, offering participants the opportunity to decorate kites or bring their own. Additionally, friends and family are invited to learn the art of dabke, adding a cultural touch to the rally.

This gathering serves as a platform for community building and healing, fostering an environment of unity and understanding. Everyone is urged to participate and spread the word widely.

“Solidarity is not just a word; it is a commitment to the safety and well-being of Palestinian children. Children across the country recognize the pain and suffering of Palestinian children and do not want to grow up in a world where that is allowed,” said Jodie Evans, co-founder of CODEPINK.

In DC on Wednesday, children skipped school to advocate in the halls of Congress for an end to the brutal murder of children in Gaza. The young advocates, hailing from the DC metropolitan area and as far as Michigan, joined forces to make their voices heard on the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

CODEPINK calls on individuals from all walks of life to stand in solidarity with Palestinian children, making a collective statement that transcends borders and fosters a sense of global community. Together, we can make a difference and contribute to a brighter and more compassionate future.

For more information about this event, please contact Ysa at ysabel@codepink.org. January 28, 2024, from 12-4 p.m. Ocean View Park at 2701 Bernard Way

Submitted by Melissa G Arriga