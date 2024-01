A man transported to a local hospital on Thursday morning following a shooting in the Sunset Park neighborhood.

According to SMPD, officers received a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of 29th Street at about 10:25 a.m.

Officers located one victim who was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspects or suspects are outstanding at this time. Detectives are on scene and investigating.

Currently the 2600 block of 29th Street is closed until further notice.