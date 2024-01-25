Music: The culmination of a months-long mentorship between Grammy Award-winning jazz bass icon Stanley Clarke and the students of the Santa Monica High School jazz bands took place at the John Adams Middle School Performing Arts Center Jan. 21. The high school’s jazz winter concert featured performances from both Jazz Band 1 and Jazz Band 2, with Jazz Band 1 joined by Clarke for several selections from his legendary music catalog. Beginning in the fall, Clarke began a mentorship for Samohi and Santa Monica College students as part of BroadStage’s Artist in Residence program. The multi-year residency will include performances at the venue, starting with a show from Clarke and his new band 4EVER on March 30. “There has never been a more important time to enliven the culture of creativity than the times we are currently living in,” Clarke said of the mentorship and Broadstage residency. “In the recent past we have suffered the loss of many of our important cultural spaces and creators. This presents a crucial moment for our city and for the future of the arts in general … exposure to the arts at the highest levels is paramount to the spawning of the future of culture and the arts.”
Thomas Leffler has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Penn State University and has been in the industry since 2015. Prior to working at SMDP, he was a writer for AccuWeather and managed... More by Thomas Leffler