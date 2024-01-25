Folklorico: The movers and shakers of Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) schools strut their stuff in front of the John Adams Middle School Performing Arts Center crowd Jan. 19, taking part in a Folklorico and Mariachi Winter Recital. Ballet Folklorico, which translates to “Folkloric Dance” in Spanish, is a collective term for traditional cultural dances combining local folk culture and ballet trademarks. The district’s folklorico program is now in its fourth year for students in grades 3-5, and is a collaboration between the district and Teocalli Cultural Academy. Folklorico showcases came from students at Edison Language Academy, Will Rogers Learning Community, Roosevelt Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School. Following the folklorico were Mariachi performances from elementary, middle and high school students, as well as a folklorico tribute to SMMUSD Assistant Superintendent of Educational Service Dr. Jacqueline Mora, who passed away in September 2023. The tribute included songs from a composer born in Guanajuato, Mexico, the same birthplace as Dr. Mora.