SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes an Outdoor Movie Screening About the First Women’s National Air Derby , James Beard Nominations for multiple SaMo spots , and much more!

Heal the Bay Aquarium Comedy Club: Where else can you watch comedy while the fish are swimming around you? And it’s BYOB! $28. Saturday, Jan. 27, 7p.m. @ 1600 Ocean Front Walk.

Open Mic Night – LGBTQIA+: Join The Network for an electric night of Queer Talent! Whether you want to express yourself (or let out some steam) through music, poetry, humor, or spoken word—or would enjoy sitting back and supporting those who take the mic—join us at Sorry Not Sorry bar for an exhilarating night of belonging, sharing, and cheering on other LGBTQIA+ friends. Saturday, Jan. 27, 7p.m. @ Sorry Not Sorry 11520 West Pico Blvd. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-mic-night-lgbtqia-tickets-795019463617

Malibu Lagoon Field Trips: “ The depth of winter and loads of birds. It is frightening how many there are. I don’t even want to think about it! 60 to 75 species likely. A quiet beach on a cool, quiet day. Dress in layers for cool weather, wind or fog.” Sunday, Jan. 28, Adult Walk 8:30a.m. & Children and Parents Walk, 10a.m. https://smbasblog.com/

Happy Birthday Marion Festival : The SaMo Conservancy celebrates the life of silent film actress and socialite Marion Davies with a day of festivities including Natalie Jacob & The Vintage Quartet, magic by Tom Frank, a lesson in Social Dance steps of the 1920’s with James Zimmer & Cynthia Harper, and tours of the historic Marion Davies Guest House. FREE. Sunday, Jan. 28, 1 – 3p.m. @ Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Highway.

Outdoor Movie Screening About the First Women’s National Air Derby: “Breaking Through the Clouds” is an award-winning documentary that shares the inspiring true story of twenty women who raced across America by plane in the summer of 1929 – from Santa Monica, CA to Cleveland, Ohio. “Cozy up beneath the stars with us for a screening as we explore Santa Monica’s deep connections to aviation and the history of the Santa Monica Airport. We’ll have plentiful heaters to help keep you warm, free hot cocoa, and a handmade arts & crafts market featuring handcrafted felt fairies and fairy houses by The Fairy Place; upcycled home goods by Laura Hernandez; and handcrafted Oaxacan goods by Ines Garcia.” Sunday, Jan. 28, 6p.m. https://18thstreet.org/event/artful-watching-breaking-through-the-clouds-the-first-womens-national-air-derby/

What to Eat & Drink?

Infatuation Lists “Le Great Outdoor” on Top LA Lunch Spot List: “During dinnertime, this entirely outdoor restaurant in Santa Monica gets slammed with families and friend groups sitting on picnic tables and eating meats and veggies cooked on open grills. It’s almost like an impromptu neighborhood block party. At lunch, you’ll likely have the place to yourself. The daytime menu focuses mostly on bowls and sandwiches, like charred salmon topped with kimchi and miso dressing and ciabatta sandwiches stacked with roast beef. Just like nighttime service, all the ingredients come off of grills.” 2525 Michigan Ave.https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/best-lunch-la

Two SaMo Spots Get James Beard Award Nominations: Jeremy Fox of Birdie G’s gets an Outstanding Chef nomination and Esters Wine Shop & Bar is up for Outstanding Bar.

Grilled Cheese & Wine Pairing @ Andrew’s Cheese Shop: Expect It all starts with a starter salad with fresh greens, followed up by four open faced grilled cheeses each expertly paired with a unique wine and finished off with a (wait for it) float using Elio Perrone’s Bigaro, a sweet blend of Moscato and Brachetto. $75/person. Friday, Jan. 26, 7:30p.m. @ 728 Montana Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/january-19th-grilled-cheese-beer-night-tickets-782689293747

Chocolate Tasting 101 Class: The Gourmandise School’s 90-minute chocolate tasting class is deep dive into chocolate tasting to learn the difference between mass-produced chocolate, coating chocolate, baking chocolate, couverture chocolate and craft chocolate. $45. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 6:30p.m. @ Santa Monica Place .

Further Afield:

L.A. Intersections at The Broad (Jan. 27): Enjoy an after hours event at The Broad for L.A. Intersections a two-part festival celebrating diverse music and spoken word scenes in Los Angeles, featuring punk, ska, jazz, rap, noise, and Filipinx artists. Iconic performers from The Desolation Center, The World Stage, The Good Life Cafe, and punk clubs Cathay De Grande and Raji’s are also in the mix. The first L.A. Intersection showcases Fishbone, Aceyalone + Myka 9, Carlos Niño & Friends, Pedestrian Deposit, with readings by Keith Morris and Mike Watt, a slideshow by Pleasant Gehman, and a vocal performance by Micaela Tobin. $30.

Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park (Jan. 27-28): The city of Monterey Park welcomes the year of the dragon with a two day event featuring lion and dragon dancers (Saturday) as well as a street fair and various types of entertainment on both days. FREE.

Festival of Abilities ( Jan. 27-28): The Aquarium of the Pacific’s annual Festival of Abilities is a two-day celebration of the creative talents and abilities of people with disabilities. AoP will feature special programming which includes live performances and workshops by dancers, musicians, and artists who have learned adaptive skills to hone their craft. This festival will include sign language interpreters, and the Aquarium will have visitor guides in Braille and audio tours available for guests. All activities are included with general admission, cost $29.95 for kids 3-11 and $44.95 for adults. https://www.aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/festival_of_human_abilities/



Looking Ahead Around Town: Santa Monica Film Festival (2/3), LA Art Show (2/14-18), Frieze Art Fair (2/29 -3/3), LA Wine & Food Festival (3/1-3)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Women’s Air Derby Movie & James Beard Nominations.