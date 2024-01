Santa Monica Boys Basketball

Tuesday, January 16: Vikings vs Culver City, Culver City win 57-55

Friday, January 19: Vikings at Peninsula, Vikings win 47-43

Saturday, January 20: Vikings vs Muir, Vikings win 47-34

Vikings Record: 14-10 (2-4 Bay League)

Next Game: Tuesday vs Palos Verdes, 7 p.m.

Santa Monica Girls Basketball

Tuesday, January 16: Lady Vikings vs Culver City, Culver City win 57-22

Friday, January 19: Lady Vikings at Peninsula, Peninsula win 68-25

Lady Vikings Record: 4-17 (0-6 Bay League)

Next Game: Tuesday at Palos Verdes, 5:30 p.m.

Santa Monica Boys Soccer

Tuesday, January 16: Vikings vs Culver City, Vikings win 3-1

Dylan Galperin (#25, Senior): 2 goals; Manu Castagna (#10, Senior): 1 goal, 1 assist; Felipe Martini (#17, Junior): 2 assists; Jesse Howard (#19, Senior): 1 assist; William Komlos (#13, Sophomore): 1 assist

Friday, January 19: Vikings at Peninsula, Vikings win 3-1

Dylan Galperin (#25, Senior): 1 goal, 1 assist; Deacon Miller (#5, Sophomore): 1 goal, 1 assist; Atreyu Lucas (#9, Senior): 1 goal; Diego Johnson (#2, Senior): 1 assist; Eyuel Tesfaye (#24, Senior): 1 assist; William Komlos (#13, Sophomore): 1 assist; Mateo Castagna (#20, Sophomore): 1 assist

Vikings Record: 8-7-1 (3-3 Bay League)

Next Game: Tuesday vs Palos Verdes, 6 p.m.

Santa Monica Girls Soccer

Tuesday, January 16: Lady Vikings at Culver City, Culver City win 2-1 (2OT)

Friday, January 19: Lady Vikings vs Peninsula, Lady Vikings win 4-3

Lady Vikings Record: 9-5-1 (2-4 Bay League)

Next Game: Tuesday at Palos Verdes, 3:15 p.m.

Santa Monica Girls Water Polo

Monday, January 15: Lady Vikings vs Royal, Royal win 10-8

Tuesday, January 16: Lady Vikings vs Redondo Union, Redondo Union win 13-6

Thursday, January 18: Lady Vikings vs Peninsula, Peninsula win 11-10

Lady Vikings Record: 9-13

Next Game: Tuesday at Mira Costa, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Monica Boys Basketball

Wednesday, January 17: Mariners at Cathedral, Mariners win 75-45

Friday, January 19: Mariners at Salesian, Mariners win 47-22

Mariners Record: 14-10 (3-2 Camino Real League)

Next Game: Wednesday at Paraclete, 7 p.m.

Saint Monica Girls Basketball

Monday, January 15: Mariners vs Millikan, Mariners win 50-31

Tuesday, January 16: Mariners vs Bishop Conaty-Loretto, Mariners win 59-33

Thursday, January 18: Mariners at Serra, Mariners win 46-24

Mariners Record: 15-9 (7-2 Camino Real League)

Next Game: Tuesday at Saint Joseph, 6 p.m.

Saint Monica Boys Soccer

Wednesday, January 17: Mariners vs Verbum Dei Jesuit, Mariners win 1-0

Friday, January 19: Mariners vs Serra, Mariners win 4-0

Mariners Record: 6-5-1 (6-0 Santa Fe League)

Next Game: Wednesday at Bosco Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Monica Girls Soccer

Tuesday, January 16: Mariners vs St. Bernard, Mariners win 5-0

Thursday, January 18: Mariners vs San Gabriel Mission, Mariners win 13-0

Mariners Record: 14-0 (10-0 Santa Fe League)

Next Game: Tuesday at Beverly Hills, 5:30 p.m.

