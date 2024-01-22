The Santa Monica Pier turned up the heat in January, hosting the first Locals’ Night of the new year on Jan. 18.

A sizable crowd of visitors took part in typical Pier experiences, such as Santa Monica Trapeze School and the Playland Arcade, but the crowd was also treated to special Locals’ Night traditions like a car show and salsa dancing.

January’s edition of “Salsa on the Pier” featured a dance class hosted by Courtney Parisi and Cesar Romer, followed by a sizzling performance by Gabrielito y La Verdad.

Other performances, held in the merry go-round building, included producer and underground artist BENEDEK, as well as Santa Monica-born DJ Jamma-Dee.

