Students at Santa Monica College (SMC) have a multitude of future options while at the higher education institution. The school offers programs in newly-expanding industries, and also acts as a successful feeder program for other universities. Its status as a feeder of intelligent youth also applies to the workforce, which is where a key SMC partner stepped in to strengthen the college’s bridges to innovative job positions.

Last month, the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce announced a new collaboration with SMC, launching the Chamber Talent Connect program for SMC students and local Santa Monica businesses. Beginning with a webinar in December on the topic of cloud computing, the program connects students with internships, jobs and interviews for businesses in forward-thinking fields like cloud computing, biotechnology and “blue economy” or aquaculture-related positions. Not only do businesses benefit from the intern and workforce pipeline, they can also help craft SMC’s existing and upcoming programs with valuable input.

In launching the program, Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce CEO Judy Kruger stated that the Chamber and SMC are “ensuring that [SMC] students are well-equipped to thrive in the rapidly changing economy.”

“Our mission is to nurture and grow vibrant businesses, and one big part of that is giving them the pathway to find and retain great talent,” Kruger said in noting the program’s positives. “That’s what Santa Monica College puts out with its internships and career placement. We know the leaders at [SMC], and we’ve had multiple conversations about what does [SMC] need? What does the Chamber need? And then out of those two conversations came the program.”

The program was co-created by the Chamber’s Alex Brown, who considered it a “necessary foresight” to align students with the constantly shifting labor market. Brown said the goal of the program is “twofold,” ensuring that SMC curriculum is “future proof” because “industries are constantly changing,” along with strengthening local workforce development.

“I think that really links education directly with industry needs, so it makes it a bit more based in reality than [theoretical], like some [educational] institutions might have,” Brown added.

Brown also stated that the Chamber isn’t securing internships for students themselves, moreso building a bridge between businesses and SMC, and it will ultimately be up to the businesses on who to hire and for what position.

One set of positions that will be a priority straight away is in cloud computing, with the webinar on the topic well-attended in December. SMC has been on the forefront of the industry, which is the practice of storing and managing data on a network of remote servers, rather than personal computers. The college is one of 19 Los Angeles area community colleges that have received the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Educate grant, part of the global conglomerate’s initiative to provide students with cloud-related learning. SMC’s Cloud Computing Certificate, requiring 15 units, introduces students to AWS technologies, programming, database management and security.

A major growth area in the technology field, SMC currently has an Associate in Science Degree in Cloud Computing, which requires 27 units along with general education requirements. Skills learned in the program include storage, database management, software systems and security. A Certificate of Achievement in the field is also available at the college, and a full four-year program in the field is planned for the future.

“Every business … could use a cloud computing intern or graduate because every business stores things in the cloud,” Kruger said. “Every business now needs security, data security and data filing, and all the things that are related to cloud computing. It’s interesting to hear the spectrum of businesses that can be engaged on just that one industry alone.”

Another industry with a cavalcade of business prospects is the ocean-related “blue economy,” which Brown says is “pretty vast” and has included conversations with robotics companies, deep sea farming experts, and more in the areas of aquaculture and clean water.

“Blue ocean economy is literally anything to do with the ocean, and [it’s] a huge, huge industry … in [Los Angeles] specifically,” Brown added.

SMC’s program in that field is slated to begin during the Fall 2024 semester, leaving ample time for the Chamber to spread the Talent Connect Program’s positives to a bevy of businesses in Santa Monica and throughout West Los Angeles. An upcoming seminar on the topic will take place at Heal the Bay Aquarium, and will be attended by SMC faculty building the blue economy curriculum to learn what kind of curriculum needs to make an impact for students.

Businesses looking to connect with SMC interns or graduates can go through SMC’s Career Services Center either on the college’s website or by phone at 310-434-4337. The Chamber looks forward to the program’s first year, pushing businesses to take students from the “gem of the city.”

“[SMC is] Santa Monica’s big educational asset, and they are a powerhouse in education … they have a really strong, diverse background of students … it’s really something we can be proud of,” Kruger said.

