Students, faculty and parents all brought the energy Wednesday at Roosevelt Elementary School, cheering on the fast-paced Roosevelt RevUP anti-bullying assembly. The inaugural event, held in the Roosevelt Big Yard, featured BMX freestylers Dustin McCarty and Lennie Westfall riding in style.

McCarty and Westfall, both professionals who have competed at the highest levels in their sport, performed ground-based maneuvers before taking airborne at the center ramp. The duo’s variety of tricks left students of all ages stunned, but they also took home lessons in promoting a positive, bully-free school environment.

Roosevelt Principal Dr. Amy Onyendu introduced the event by thanking the Roosevelt PTA for their help in the event, and also promoted the Santa Monica Education Foundation’s district-wide support.

