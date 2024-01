Santa Monica Boys Basketball

Monday, January 8: Vikings at Palos Verdes, Palos Verdes win 59-57

Wednesday, January 10: Vikings at Redondo Union, Redondo Union win 60-35

Friday, January 12: Vikings vs Mira Costa, Mira Costa win 65-40

Vikings Record : 12-9 (1-3 Bay League)

Next Game: Tuesday vs Culver City, 7 p.m.

Santa Monica Girls Basketball

Monday, January 8: Lady Vikings at Palos Verdes, Palos Verdes win 52-36

Wednesday, January 10: Lady Vikings at Redondo Union, Redondo Union win 72-25

Friday, January 12: Lady Vikings vs Mira Costa, Mira Costa win 92-15

Lady Vikings Record : 4-15 (0-4 Bay League)

Next Game: Tuesday vs Culver City, 5:30 p.m.

Santa Monica Boys Soccer

Monday, January 8: Vikings at Palos Verdes, Palos Verdes win 4-0

Wednesday, January 10: Vikings at Redondo Union, Redondo Union win 3-0

Friday, January 12: Vikings vs Mira Costa, Mira Costa win 2-1

Vikings Record : 6-7-1 (1-3 Bay League)

Next Game: Tuesday vs Culver City, 6 p.m.

Santa Monica Girls Soccer

Monday, January 8: Lady Vikings vs Palos Verdes, Palos Verdes win 2-0

Wednesday, January 10: Lady Vikings vs Redondo Union, Redondo Union win 4-0

Friday, January 12: Lady Vikings at Mira Costa, Mira Costa win 4-0

Lady Vikings Record : 8-4-1 (1-3 Bay League)

Next Game: Tuesday at Culver City, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Monica Girls Water Polo

Monday, January 8: Lady Vikings vs Cleveland, Lady Vikings win 21-4

Wednesday, January 10: Lady Vikings vs Marymount, Lady Vikings win 18-2

Lady Vikings Record : 9-10

Next Game: Tuesday vs Redondo Union, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Monica Boys Basketball

Wednesday, January 10: Mariners at Bishop Amat, Bishop Amat win 46-38

Saturday, January 13: Mariners vs Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Notre Dame win 58-32

Mariners Record : 12-10 (1-2 Camino Real League)

Next Game: Wednesday at Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Saint Monica Girls Basketball

Tuesday, January 9: Mariners vs Mary Star of the Sea, Mariners win 67-27

Thursday, January 11: Mariners at Bishop Amat, Bishop Amat win 70-61

Saturday, January 13: Mariners vs Rio Mesa, Mariners win 58-37

Mariners Record : 12-9 (5-2 Camino Real League)

Next Game: Tuesday vs Bishop Conaty-Loretto, 7 p.m.

Saint Monica Boys Soccer

Wednesday, January 10: Mariners vs Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary, Mariners win 1-0

Friday, January 12: Mariners at St. Bernard, Mariners win 8-1

Mariners Record : 4-5-1 (4-0 Santa Fe League)

Next Game: Wednesday vs Verbum Dei Jesuit, 3 p.m.

Saint Monica Girls Soccer

Tuesday, January 9: Mariners vs Sacred Heart of Jesus, Mariners win 7-1

Thursday, January 11: Mariners at Bishop Conaty-Loretto, Mariners win 8-0

Saturday, January 13: Mariners vs Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary, Mariners win 4-3

Mariners Record : 12-0 (8-0 Santa Fe League)

Next Game: Tuesday vs St. Bernard, 3 p.m.

