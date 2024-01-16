After an eventful, but enjoyable holiday season, the Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Club is gearing up for a busy year ahead with new opportunities and some long-standing traditions.

The new year started off with inspiration as we heard from Maxwell Bull, the recipient of our Santa Monica College Dot Gelvin Memorial Scholarship. A Los Angeles native, he shared his story of growing up in a single parent household, seeking guidance and support outside of his home; his determination to go to college by studying and assuming all financial costs, including application fees; and using his life experiences to guide his choice of a career in dermatology. He has the rare combination of determination, sacrifice, curiosity and patience that will help him succeed.

Next month will be our annual Lions Student Speaker Contest, on Wednesday, February 7th at 6:00 pm, at the Elks Lodge, 1040 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica. The topic this year is, “For a better world, what would you do?”

This district-wide competition is open to all high school students regardless of their school or home-based education program and gives them the chance to earn scholarship money from the Lions Student Speaker Foundation.

The winner of the first level, the Club Level, receives $100, with the amount increasing as you progress through the levels. Zone winners receive a $150 scholarship, Region winners receive a $250 scholarship, District winners receive a $4,500.00 scholarship, Area winners receive a $6,500.00 scholarship and the winner of the Multiple District Four Contest receives an additional $10,000.00 scholarship, for a total of $21,500. If you are interested in participating, please send an email.

With the new year, we are going to be changing our meeting schedule, with monthly dinner meetings at the Elks Lodge now on the 4th Wednesday of each month for March, April, and May. All meetings will continue to be at 6:00 p.m. If you are interested in possibly becoming a member or joining us in any of community activities, please contact Kingsley at 310-454-2960 or by email. You can also learn more about us from our Facebook, Instagram and website.