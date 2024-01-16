Residents from Santa Monica and beyond joined the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition in honoring the civil rights leader’s namesake holiday on Monday.

Held at the SGI-USA World Peace Ikeda Auditorium, the 39th annual celebration was themed “Stop the Hate, Start the Healing,” and featured several award presentations and performances.

Performances included a tribute to activist Harry Belafonte by singer Ryan Washington, as well as a selection from Richard Wesley’s “The Talented Tenth,” performed by Robey Theatre Company’s Ben Guillory and Nick Few.

Awards given out by the Westside Coalition were education awards based on creative submissions centered around Dr. King’s six principles of nonviolence, as well as the Community Light Award presented to the Jenesse Center and the Nat Trives Service Award given to Trives, the former Santa Monica Mayor dubbed “Mr. Santa Monica.”

The keynote speech was given by Lisa Holder, President of the Equal Justice Society.

