Thursday, around 9:00 PM authorities responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and Las Flores. The incident resulted in minor to moderate injuries, and an ongoing DUI investigation revealed that the driver involved had an active warrant for DUI-related charges.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the recent accident, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety measures and public awareness. The repeated incidents on PCH highlight the urgency for addressing potential hazards and implementing measures to prevent further tragedies.

This unfortunate event marks the tenth (10th) accident on PCH since the devastating incident on October 17, where four Pepperdine students lost their lives due to a speeding motorist. The frequency of accidents in this area is the reason for ongoing concerns about the safety of this particular stretch of road.

The City of Malibu community stands united in advocating for improved safety measures on PCH and seeks collaborative solutions to address the ongoing challenges faced by residents and commuters. As discussions continue, local authorities are committed to working with Caltrans to implement effective strategies for enhancing road safety.

For more information about the City’s efforts to improve safety on PCH, visit www.MalibuCity.org/PCHSafety.

Submitted by Alexis Brown