A section of Lincoln Blvd remained closed Saturday morning as police investigated a deadly crash near the Ashland and Lincoln.

The Santa Monica Police Department sent out an alert at about 2:30 a.m. announcing the closure of the 2900 block of Lincoln in both directions. A body could be seen in the street alongside an overturned shopping card with significant debris scattered around the area.

Witnesses also saw a vehicle stopped at the scene with its airbag deployed.

Police remained on the scene at sunrise and no details on the incident were available yet.