Surf: Visitors to Santa Monica Beach Thursday were greeted with a rare sight, as the Pacific Ocean dispensed sizable waves during the late morning hours. Santa Monica was one of the Los Angeles County beaches put under a high surf advisory by the National Weather Service, remaining through Thursday evening. While high winds and big waves posed problems in some areas, Santa Monica came through the weather event without any damage

