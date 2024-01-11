In celebration of Veganuary, Satdha, Plant-Based Thai Kitchen is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated Traditional Thai Noodle Bowl Series, for the month of January. This exclusive series features a unique “Noodle Bowl of the Week,” bringing the vibrant flavors of Thailand to the vegan community like never before.

Each week, guests will be treated to a special Traditional Thai Noodle Bowl dish, offering a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. But be quick – each dish is available for one week only.

The series kicked off with the highly in demand Guay Jab – Rolled up, paper rice noodles in a Five-Spice broth, which sold out on New Year’s Eve. Week two featured the wide rice noodles of Yen Ta Fo – a pink colored soup that gets it’s color and Umami-rich flavor from pungent, fermented red bean curd. Weeks 3 & 4 will be announced as those weeks begin. These dishes, along with others in the series, showcase traditional Thai flavors recreated in a plant based format.

“Our Traditional Thai Noodle Bowl Series is a celebration of Thai cuisine and the vegan lifestyle,” says Chef Gunn Pankum, owner/chef at Satdha. “We’re excited to offer our customers these unique, warming dishes that are perfect for the cold weather and bring a taste of Thailand’s culinary heritage to our community. Also, noodles are traditionally served in the new year for longevity and good health in the year ahead.”

Satdha Plant-Based Thai Kitchen is a premier vegan restaurant specializing in authentic Thai cuisine. Dedicated to sustainability and plant-based living, Satdha brings the rich flavors of Thailand to the vegan community, ensuring no compromise on taste or tradition. Satdha has been serving great food since 2013.

Submitted by Guy Gary