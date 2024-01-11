This is a photo that speaks a thousand words. This is the pedestrian crossing at the SM Beach parking lot at Lifeguard 22- 24 this morning (Saturday, January 6). I surf here almost every day with my kids and now my grandkids. Lately, this area has become particularly unpleasant.

Not only do we have to listen to extreme foul language from some local characters, but then we have to be really careful not to step on a needle or be bitten by a dog without leash. Signs are very clear about NO DOGS ON THE BEACH. I don’t have anything against dogs, but if the rule says NO DOGS, it has to be respected and enforced.

If the residents want dogs at their beaches, then it has to go on the ballot or maybe they can move to Huntington Beach.

I never see any cops or city officials enforcing the law. I guess our tax dollars are going to more important things than safety.

Luca Bentivoglio, Santa Monica resident