Hello 2024!! In honor of the new year make a resolution you can keep. Make your local farmers market a weekly health habit that’s worth every penny! Think of us as your one stop shop for the freshest most nutritious produce on the planet! We’re counting on you to help us out during the long and sometimes stormy, winter months. Don’t have time to cook? Feeling a little blah after holiday indulgences? We can help.

We have everything you need to juice your way back to a more vibrant healthier you! Try a super green smoothie with chopped parsley, cilantro, mint, fresh squeezed lemon, orange, or lime juice and ume boshi vinegar or salt to taste. Place ingredients in a blender/juicer add water as needed and in just a few minutes, you have a delicious energy boost.

What is regenerative agriculture? There is a relatively new term out there that has yet to be adequately defined. Is it just another label or is there something to it? I was on a CDFA, California Department of Agriculture, request for comment call a couple of weeks ago. There were 250+ farmers, farmer organizations and agricultural businesses that were all very interested in what the true definition of regenerative agriculture should be.

The one thing everyone could agree on is that regenerative needs to be about building soil. Most small farmers know that food that is grown in soil is only as good as the soil it is produced in. There needs to be biology in the soil to create a truly regenerative system. The other amazing thing about healthy soil of course, is its’ ability to store water and capture carbon more effectively.

We are super excited to welcome new and returning vendors in the next couple of months and into the spring. Thank you for supporting these amazing farmers and local businesses. We couldn’t do this without you.

With heartfelt gratitude. Happy New Year!

Saturday Pico Farmers Market

January 13 —music: Teddy Bang Trio

January 20 — music: East of Lincoln, activity: Master Gardeners

January 27 — music: To Be Determined

Sunday Main Street Farmers Market

January 14 — GM Jazz Quartet, 10am-1pm

January 21 – DJ and the Main Street Jam, 10am-1pm

January 28 — The Guest House, 10am-1pm

Carla Rosin