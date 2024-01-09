As soon as Wednesday, Jan. 10, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will shift lanes within the construction zone at Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and Corral Canyon Road to accommodate a temporary southbound U-turn lane.

The U-turn will be installed overnight on PCH just south of the intersection near Malibu RV Park Road. New channelizers and lane striping will provide a designated space for motorists who must pass the intersection and make a U-turn in order to turn left onto Corral Canyon Road from southbound PCH, as the left turn lane at the intersection has been temporarily removed due to construction.

This work will require single lane closures on PCH beginning as early as 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 and ending by 6 a.m. the following morning. Motorists should anticipate potential delays and be alert for crews at work.

Construction at this intersection is part of a $62.2 million project to upgrade stormwater drainage infrastructure along PCH and restore a critical passageway for the endangered Southern California steelhead trout. The project, anticipated to be completed in mid-2025, is funded with $36.8 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), and more than $22.4 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Construction includes rehabilitating 13 culverts along a 25-mile stretch of PCH between the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles and the Los Angeles County Line. In addition, the culvert at PCH and Corral Canyon Road, which currently prevents trout from accessing, rearing habitat and spawning upstream in Solstice Creek, will be converted to a bridge.

Caltrans will maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction throughout the bridge’s construction, with the exception of intermittent overnight closures when at least one lane will remain open in either direction.

Schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap for the latest road conditions and closures.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

Submitted by Allison Colburn